Burnley vs West Ham United analysis: A contrasting performance from the Clarets compared to recent weeks

Mee and Pope were both caught out of position as Antonio opened the scoring (photo: Getty Images: Arfa Griffiths)

Burnley's draw against West Ham was not what you would consider a 'typical' display from a Sean Dyche side. A mistake in defence combined with a renewed sense of positivity in attack accounted for the two goals at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Unfamiliar concerns in defence

That positivity caught Burnley out in the 13th minutes when Michail Antonio opened the scoring for the visitors. The hosts ploughed forward with numbers before West Ham executed a quick transition with a long ball that caught the usually reliable Ben Mee unaware.

The central defender missed his clearance which allowed Antonio to bear down on Nick Pope's goal and open the scoring. Like Mee, Pope has been a key figure for the Clarets in recent weeks, but he found himself completely out of position with his first mistake since coming in to deputise for the injured Tom Heaton.

Yet the Hammers shot themselves in the foot before the first half drew to a close. Andy Carroll produced two similar challenges leading with his elbow in the space of as many minutes to pick up two bookings and his marching orders. Even his manager, Slaven Bilic, explained, "he's an experienced player and he cannot go in for challenges like that".

More movement and options in a buoyant Burnley attack

Burnley's record signing, Chris Wood, is well known for his finishing prowess and aerial presence. Yet he proved his intelligence and ability to make the right runs at the right times on Saturday. Such a feature of the game is not regularly witnessed at Turf Moor but several players were keen to follow the lead of the New Zealand striker.

The movement from Wood caused havoc for the West Ham defence. He should have been awarded a penalty when Joe Hart clipped his ankles with an elbow and he was unlucky to see a header rebound off the post and onto Hart's back but not into the back of the net.

Yet, despite the warning signs, West Ham's back four let Wood have space to score a late equaliser. The striker floated away from Winston Reid and in between Jose Fonte and Pablo Zabaleta to rescue a point for the home side.