Sean Dyche warns his Burnley side not to underestimate struggling Everton

Dyche has sympathy for Koeman (photo: Getty Images/ Dave Thompson)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has explained that “Everton are still a good side and we will have to work hard and play well”, despite many fans predicting a surprise result at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Our job is to go and deliver a performance of our own”

Dyche added, “I think they have brought in some very good players but you still have to mould them into what you think is a team that can win.”

Everton have picked up just two wins in the league this season and Dyche is hoping to pounce on their low morale. “It’s just not clicking for whatever reason, so our job is to go and deliver a performance of our own.”

The Clarets boss has been left in no doubt that a positive result will not come easily to Burnley. He suggested, “when you look at the players on the list and the team they are putting out, they are a decent side.”

Dyche also afforded some sympathy to his opposing manager. “I know their manager has spoken about their apprehension, but It is difficult to mould a team.”

Embed from Getty Images

Contrasting fortunes for former and current Clarets

Dyche reserved special praise for James Tarkowski who took the vacant position left by Michael Keane when he departed for Goodison Park in the summer.

“For 18 months, Tarky had to sit and be very patient, with just the odd game here and there. But he has kept on working and focused on all the details it takes and pieced it together to make sure he can deliver.”

Whilst Keane remains an injury doubt and is struggling for form, Dyche admitted, “we are all enjoying James’ performances and I’m sure he is too.”

Tarkowski has only been on the losing side once in 90 minutes this season and will be hoping to keep that good run of form going on Sunday.