Dyche and Mee okay with result despite goalless draw

Sean Dyche only had one issue following his team's 0-0 home draw with Huddersfield. PICTURE: GettyImages, Ian MacNicol

Sean Dyche had no complains about the result, but was upset after one of the Huddersfield Town players appeared to dive during Burnley’s 0-0 draw with the Terriers.

Rajiv van La Parra appeared to go down under very little contact from Matt Lowton, but was booked for his attempt at simulation. This isn’t enough for Dyche however, who feels that more should be done retrospectively to stamp diving out of the game.

Had the referee not seen it, van La Parra could have faced action from the FA, but Huddersfield still would have had a penalty. This is what Dyche thinks should be changed, as his team would still have been left with nothing, which is “unacceptable” in his opinion.

Away from this incident, Dyche accepted the outcome of the game, saying his team came up against “a very defensive side.” Dyche admitted his side “lacked a cutting edge” but did give credit to the opposition. Dyche said Huddersfield “gave a good account of themselves” and was happy to “take that point and move forward”.

Defence coming together as a unit

Central defender Ben Mee was pleased to keep a clean sheet from a defensive stand point, but also said that he didn’t think his team“were quite fully at it”. Mee also said that “a point is a point and we are still moving up that table nicely”

When asked about the defensive connection being established, Mee said “we are coming together as a unit.” Mee was also quick to praise goalkeeper Nick Pope, saying “we’re pleased with that.”

Finally, Dyche called for some patience amongst the Clarets fans, thinking that some fans thought “it would be a walk.” Dyche dispelled any of these thoughts, saying “that just doesn’t happen in the Premier League.” This led to Dyche being happy with the result, and certain individual performances, saying “Steven Defour was absolutely outstanding”.

Next up for Burnley is a trip to Everton on Sunday, for a 2:15pm kick off, whereas Huddersfield host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at the lunch time kick off.