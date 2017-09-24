Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town: Clarets player ratings as they draw for second consecutive game

Burnley fans and players alike were disappointed following the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield. PICTURE: GettyImages, Nigel Roddis.

Burnley’s clash with Huddersfield wasn’t an exciting encounter, with neither team being able to break down the others defence. Here is how the home team got on in the 0-0 draw.

Goalkeeper and Defence:

Nick Pope: Despite signing the more experienced Anders Lindegaard, Pope retained his place in goal. The young ‘keeper didn’t have much to do during the game, but did what he had to do to keep a clean sheet, saving from Rajiv van La Parra and Laurent Depoitre in the second half. Another solid performance to follow up last weeks heroics. (6 out of ten)

Matt Lowton: Wasn’t anywhere near as effective as he could have been. He did get forward on occasion and did also stop the supply from the Terriers’ wide players as they would have been a big force in the air. (6)

James Tarkowski: He competed well against Depoitre and also did well covering round his full backs, able to stop any supply from the numerous runners coming through the middle. Was a little bit tentative at times, probably still thinking about his penalty miss in midweek. Generally solid again. (6)

Ben Mee: It wasn’t Mee’s best game at the heart of defence but partnered well with Tarkowski to stop the Premier League new boys from creating any meaningful chance. His passing was what let him down today though, as he struggled to find the feet of a Claret shirt on many occasions. (6)

Stephen Ward: Unlike Lowton, Ward was a force throughout the game going forward and at the back. He played some good crosses into the box, one almost resulting in a goal by Chris Wood, and also linked up well with Scott Arfield on the left side. Burnley’s best defender on the day. (7)

Midfield:

Robbie Brady: Really did try to produce things for his team today, but despite all his huffing and puffing, he couldn’t create anything to meaningful for Wood to play off of. His effort was unquestionable though, and that is something Clarets fans should appreciate. (7)

Steven Defour: Best player on the pitch in a Claret shirt as most of Burnley’s attacking opportunities came through him. The Belgian did almost cost his team the game by giving the ball away in a dangerous position but, other than that, a dominating performance from the centre midfielder. (8)

Jack Cork: Much the same as Brady, Cork gave his all at Turf Moor, but couldn’t really effect the game as much as he would have liked. He did well to remain disciplined after picking up an early booking and he was on the pitch to the end. (7)

Jeff Hendrick: Was clearly struggling and running on empty by the time he was bought off, and after his return from injury, he couldn’t find the fitness to influence the game in a major capacity. Burnley fans will be happy to see him return, and should be back to full fitness soon. (5)

Scott Arfield: Linked up well with Ward on the left side, which caused many problems for Huddersfield. He struggled to be much of an impact in the second half as the Terriers took control, but his first half display earned him many plaudits. (6)

Forwards:

Chris Wood: Had a header in the first half saved by Jonas Lossl in the Huddersfield goal, and was a nuisance in the first half. But as his team started to chase the ball, the service to him dried up, and it was obvious he needed a partner up front to run off him. Wood did do well to hold the ball up, but would lose it again due to lack of support around him. (6)

Substitutes:

Ashley Barnes: Barnes became this option for Wood to play off of, but couldn’t effect the game as the Clarets were largely on the back foot when he entered the fray. (6)

Johann Berg Gudmundsson did also come on but he didn’t play long enough to get himself a rating.