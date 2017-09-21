Anders Lindegaard signs for Burnley until the end of the season

Lindegaard had a brief spell at West Brom (photo: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton)

Sean Dyche has boosted his number of available goalkeepers to three following the signing of Anders Lindegaard for the rest of the season.

Experienced in the English top flight

The former Manchester United goalkeeper had been training with Burnley to keep his match fitness levels up after being left without a club when he left neighbours Preston North End in the summer.

Dyche hinted at his wish to sign an extra goalkeeper following Tom Heaton’s shoulder injury in an effort to allow the England international time to fully recover. Lindegaard did enough to impress and Dyche duly snapped up the 33-year old Dane on a short-term deal.

Lindegaard has been based in England for several years after leaving Scandinavia. The former Denmark international spent five seasons at Manchester United before moving to West Bromwich Albion and then Preston but he failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at any of those three clubs.

Embed from Getty Images

“I am here to try and sharpen up the competition in the goalkeepers’ department”

Despite Nick Pope impressing in the last two games and new signing Adam Legzdins also on the Turf Moor books, Lindegaard believes he has the ability to challenge for a place in the first team.

He told the Burnley official website, “I am here to try and sharpen up the competition in the goalkeepers’ department and we will see what happens down the line. I feel good physically and I still want to play”.

Lindegaard also praised the work ethic in the Burnley camp. He added, “it seems like an honest and very hard-working place and I appreciate being a part of it. I sensed from the first day I came in there was a good atmosphere.”

Lindegaard is expected to be in the squad for Burnley’s Premier League fixture against Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.