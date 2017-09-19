Burnley 2-2 Leeds United (3-5 on penalties): Championship contenders stun their top flight opponents

Heroic contributions from Robbie Brady and Pablo Hernandez could not separate either side in normal time before Leeds United held their nerve to knock Burnley out of the Carabao Cup with a 5-3 penalty success.

Burnley gradually the better side in a tight first half

Sean Dyche opted to make several changes to his first team and the lack of match practice for some players showed in a tight opening to the contest. Scott Arfield tested Andy Lonergan from range before Jay-Roy Grot mishit an effort straight at Nick Pope. Phil Bardsley then fired just wide from distance after Jeff Hendrick’s lay-off. The full-back was proving to be an unlikely threat but could not get his radar right as he manufactured another strike from outside the box off target midway through the half.

The Clarets were gradually edging closer and Kevin Long, replacing the rested Ben Mee, headed inches wide from a well-executed set-piece. The attacking talents then started showing their promise as Arfield poked an effort wide from Sam Vokes’ pass. Leeds did threaten to an extent when Stuart Dallas hit a strike straight at Pope before Ashley Barnes nodded a cushioned header from Bardsley’s cross just past the post as the first half drew to a close.

The hosts continue to turn the screw

The tactical bout continued as the players returned to the pitch and it was not until the hour mark that another effort of note was formulated. Johann Berg Gudmundsson curled an effort just wide as the home side continued to look the most likely to break the deadlock.

Burnley offered a particular threat in the air and they composed another chance when Barnes headed over from Gudmundsson’s inviting cross. At the other end, Ronaldo Vieira let rip with a volley but could not keep the strike down.

Dyche turned to Robbie Brady and Chris Wood with 20 minutes left and the former almost made an immediate impact from the bench. A whipped free-kick from the Republic of Ireland international was headed wide by Long before Brady fired over after Wood created space for his colleague.

Wood returns to haunt his former club and cancel out Sacko’s strike

After a barrage of direct balls put the visitors under pressure, Leeds managed to grab an opener against the run of play. Pablo Hernandez, who had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds, released fellow substitute Hadi Sacko who smashed a low effort past the stranded Pope.

Hernandez himself went close to sealing Leeds’ passage to the next round as he fired just over from a free-kick. Yet Burnley still offered a threat as Gudmundsson was kept out at close range by Lonergan.

However, the underdogs were unable to hold out as Gaetano Berardi was spotted pulling Long’s shirt in the penalty area from a corner. The Swiss’ moment of naievity resulted in a penalty that was duly converted by former Leeds hotshot Wood to draw Burnley level with only two minutes left of normal time.

Hernandez and Brady spark late drama

Yet the drama did not end there as James Tarkowski had a moment of madness to give Leeds a penalty of their own three minutes into injury time. The central defender pulled back Kemar Roofe to grant Hernandez an opportunity from the spot. The playmaker added to his impressive 15-minute cameo by calmly sending Pope the wrong way and appearing to slot Leeds into the next round.

However, three minutes of added time remained and that proved enough for Burnley to force extra time. Robbie Brady had almost matched Hernandez with his impact from the bench and his moment of magic was unveiled in the 96th minute. The set-piece specialist curled a fantastic free-kick into the top corner to ensure a further 30 minutes of an incredible contest.

Very few chances created in tense extra time stalemate

The tempo of the contest completely drained away as the players prepared for a stern test of their fitness and neither side were prepared to make the same mistakes that had almost cost their teams at the end of the 90 minutes. Leeds did take the opportunity to introduce a fourth substitute for the first time in their history as allowed by the new Carabao Cup rules.

The first effort of note in extra time came 17 minutes into the additional period as Pierre-Michel Lasogga fired a free-kick that he won just over the crossbar. Burnley substitute Jack Cork looked to issue a response as he unleashed a half-volley but it was comfortably gathered by Lonergan. Wood then went close as he headed Brady’s free-kick just over.

Steven Defour was introduced as Burnley’s fourth substitute as the contest filtered towards penalties but Hernandez almost tore up the script again when he fired over from the edge of the box with the final opportunity of open play.

Lonergan the hero as Leeds complete five perfect penalties

So penalties it was and further history for these two sides with their first experience of the ABBA format. Lasogga, Wood, Barnes, Hernandez, Mateusz Klich, Brady all made no mistake before Lonergan issued himself as a hero. The goalkeeper, on his second debut for Leeds, kept out Tarkowski with a fine save.

Ezgjan Alioski did his bit for the visitors before Dallas ensured a 5-3 victory and a shock win for the Championship side over their Premier League rivals.