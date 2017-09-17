Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Clarets Player Ratings as they escape Anfield with historic point

Burnley players celebrate in front of their fans following Scott Arfield's first half goal. PICTURE: GettyImages, Alex Dodd - Camerasport

Burnley produced another fine performance on the road, holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw, which keeps the Clarets undefeated away record intact. Here’s how each one of Sean Dyche’s men get on.

Goalkeeper and Defence:

Nick Pope: Making the first Premier League start of his career, Pope certainly kept his side in the game with some impressive saves.

Got down well to save from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second half after his shot was deflected, and was definitely the busiest of the keepers, as Liverpool registered 30 more shots than the Clarets. Might be slightly disappointed with Mohamed Salah’s goal but, nonetheless, produced a wonderful performance. (8 out of ten)

Matt Lowton: Was excellent in stopping Liverpool’s wide attack, dealing with the ever changing opponent that he would face. He threw his body on the line on more than one occasion to block crosses or attempts on goal, and was also a threat going forward with his own crossing opportunities. (7)

Ben Mee: There is quite a partnership forming at the back for Sean Dyche, and Mee produced yet another commanding display. Didn’t give Daniel Sturridge or Roberto Firmino any room to exploit and when Burnley eventually did win a corner in the second half, he forced Joel Matip to head clear from the line and forced Simon Mignolet to save on his post after being left open for a free header. (8)

James Tarkowski: The second half of this blossoming partnership continued his strong start to the season as he dealt with the ability of Liverpool’s attacking unit. He made a great block in the second half as the pressure mounted on the Clarets defence. The young defender should be boosted by his current run of performances, protecting his ‘keeper well, and stepping into the huge gap left by Michael Keane. (8)

Stephen Ward: As with Lowton, was excellent in stopping Liverpool’s adventurous full backs from causing too much trouble, and managed to play some good football of his own, allowing the players ahead of him to create opportunities. Has used the arrival of Charlie Taylor as motivation and has really had a good start to the season. (7)

Midfield and Attack:

Johann Berg Gudmunsson: The Icelandic International struggled to influence the game going forward as the Red’s enjoyed the vast majority of possession, however acted as a good shield for the back line in a midfield three until he was replaced in the 60th minute. (6)

Steven Defour: Defour was much like his midfield team mates, struggling to make much of an attacking impact but was pivotal when defending. Intercepting the ball allowed him to create some opportunities but ultimately it was his work as a shield in front of the defence which is where he was most needed at Anfield. (6)

Jack Cork: Made a crucial last ditch tackle in the first half, diving in to stop a near certain Liverpool shot. He was tireless in the middle, and was everywhere trying to start attacks with every chance he had. Was another hard working display from him and as like his team mates, protected his backline superbly. (7)

Robbie Brady: The set piece specialist found himself in a different position, setting up the goal by beating Matip and Ragnar Klavan to an aerial duel. Supported his full back well and when needed, did cause trouble with the second half corners for Mee’s chances and also from crossing situations. (7)

Scott Arfield: Scored the opener by slotting home Brady’s knockdown past Mignolet in front of the dreaming Burnley supporters. The Canadian International was a threat all day when Liverpool would be caught on the counter attack, but unfortunately couldn’t add to his first half strike. However, his goal did ensure that Burnley secured their first ever Premier League point at Anfield. (7)

Chris Wood: Leading the line on his own following two goals in his first two Clarets appearances, Wood struggled to make an impact up front as the service was minimal all day. He probably thought he could make a big impact against a shaky Liverpool defence, but was unable to as he wasn’t given much before he was bought off late in the game. (6)

Substitutes:

Ashley Barnes: Thrown on after an hour to add an extra option to the Clarets attack, and did start to cause some trouble alongside Wood. Couldn’t find the net though and was used to chase clearances as Burnley hung on. (6)

Kieran Westwood and Sam Vokes replaced Defour and Wood to add some fresh legs to the side, but only played around five minutes, which isn’t enough to get a rating.