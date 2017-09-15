Anders Lindegaard tipped to join Burnley as Tom Heaton undergoes shoulder surgery

The former Manchester United goalkeeper spent last season at Preston (photo: Getty Images/Dan Istitene)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is keen not to put a figure on the length of time his captain Tom Heaton will be out of action. Instead, the Clarets boss is looking for an additional goalkeeper to allow Heaton time to recover from his dislocated shoulder and Anders Lindegaard looks favourite to fill that void.

Pope impressed but Heaton will not be rushed

Heaton fell badly in the first half of Burnley’s win against Crystal Palace and was replaced by Nick Pope who impressed Dyche with his clean sheet. The manager explained, "he delivered a very, very good performance in a tough game, an awkward game for us. He's got a chance to continue and show what he can do. That's a great opportunity for him."

Yet Dyche has suggested focus needs to be placed on Heaton’s recovery rather than the length of time it will take, which is expected to be in excess of several weeks. Dyche added, "I've always worked on the idea that players have to be right the first time. If you can you get them fit, no risks involved, they crack on without breaking down.”

However, Dyche admitted, "the early signs are very good and we are very happy with the surgery”.

Lindegaard in the frame

Despite having Pope, Adam Legzdins and Conor Mitchell at his disposal, Dyche is keen to add another goalkeeper to cover Heaton’s recovery. He added "ideally, in the perfect world you want three, maybe a younger keeper under that as well. That's what we're looking to do."

Denmark international Lindegaard is a free agent and has been training with the squad. The Burnley manager explained “he's come in to spend a few days with us and enjoy what we do. We'll speak to him accordingly.”

Lindegaard, now 33, spent five seasons at Manchester United but only made 29 appearances. He played just one game after signing for West Bromwich Albion before a loan spell at Preston North End resulted in a permanent season at the club last campaign. Yet Burnley’s neighbours decided not to renew the contract of the Dane after he played just 18 times in two years at Deepdale.