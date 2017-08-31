Nahki Wells completes move to Burnley

Nahki Wells will be looking to make a big impact at Burnley. PICTURE: GettyImages, Robbie Jay Barrat-AMA

Nahki Wells has become Burnley's seventh summer signing, joining the club for a reported £5million fee on a three year deal from Huddersfield Town.

The Bermuda forward joined the Terriers from Bradford City in 2014 and scored 10 goals to help them secure promotion through the play-offs last season. Wells is yet to play this season due to a ankle injury that required him to have ankle surgery during pre-season.

The capture of Wells comes after a bid for Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris was rejected and Huddersfield manager David Wagner allowed Wells to leave. The Terriers have signed Steve Mounie and Laurent Delpoitre, so Wells was deemed surplus to requirements especially following his injury.

Wells feels he can go on to do “great things”.

Wells was speaking to the club website in the aftermath of his move, saying he was not gonna give up his opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“I have played at every level besides the Premier League," he said. "I achieved that by getting promoted and it wasn’t something that was going to change.”

Wells, who scored 48 times in 152 appearances for Huddersfield, said he isn’t going to watch the opportunity pass by him, feeling he can go on to create “great things” and is “very thankful to the club.”

Dyche happy with new signing.

Manager Sean Dyche said that Wells adds “another striking option” and is a “different player to those we have”. Dyche has added Chris Wood and Jon Walters to his front line, along with Jack Cork, Phil Bardsley, Charlie Taylor and Adam Legzdins who all have come into Turf Moor.

Dyche has been impressed with Wells, saying the forward “holds a different skill set” and can “only enhance the attacking options in due course.” Wells will be wearing the number 21 for the Clarets and should be fit following the international break.