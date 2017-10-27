Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Preview: Seagulls and Saints face off in South Coast Derby

This will be the first time the two teams face off in the Premier League (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/ Getty Images)

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion face off against their South Coast rivals in Southampton, who have been strong on their travels so far this season in the Premier League.

Their history against the Seagulls, away from home, suggests that Mauricio Pellegrino's men could add to their good away form in 2017 so far.

Chris Hughton's side 12th in the table after nine games. Hughton will be pleased with his team's progress at this point, nonetheless, he has warned his team about being complacent against a Saints team that has been better on the road than at St. Mary's Stadium.

This will be the first time the two teams are facing off in the top division after many tussles in the lower divisions of the pyramid of English football.

History favours the Saints for this one

In all their clashes in the past in the Championship and League One, the Saints have come away looking the better side on most occasions. Especially away from home, they've been good against the Seagulls in their meetings.

However, they might find it tough to continue that tradition against this new-look Brighton team. The last time the two teams met was in January 2012, when Gus Poyet's swept away the Saints with a 3-0 victory at the AMEX Stadium.

One statistic that might concern Brighton is that they've only won two games out of their previous 13 meetings with the Saints, something that the Seagulls will definitely be looking to change.

Hughton will be hoping to take inspiration from that victory and will look to spur his side to victory against their south-coast rivals.

No injury worries for either team

Ahead of the clash, both managers will be able to command their full squads for selection.

Pellegrino's side is fully fit and have no injury problems at the moment, which is a positive for the Argentine boss.

For Hughton's team, veteran midfielder Steve Sidwell is the only long-term absentee, however, the team should be more than capable of holding out in his absence.

Both teams in good form ahead of the game

After a mixed start to the season, Pellegrino's men are now looking forward to winning back-to-back games after a win over West Bromwich Albion thanks to Sofiane Boufal's late winner.

Brighton have been in impressive form themselves lately. A resounding 3-0 win over West Ham United was just the confidence boost that Hughton's side needed ahead of the derby against Southampton. That result meant that the Seagulls have now lost just one game in their past four matches in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have looked confident at the AMEX this season and will be looking to give their fans their money's worth for the derby.