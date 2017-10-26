Brighton vs Southampton pre-match analysis: Can the Saints end Brighton's bright start?

Chis Hughton's Brighton have made a good start to life in the Premier League but rival's Southampton will be looking to put it to an end.

Brighton and Hove Albion head into Sunday's clash off the back of a stunning 3-0 victory against West Ham. The visitor's Southampton come to the AMEX with a two match unbeaten streak and a win could see them break into the top seven.

The Saints have taken eleven points from their six Premier League games against the bottom half sides in a list that includes the Premier League debutant's Huddersfield.

A Sofiane Boufal wondergoal gave them the points against West Brom last week and they now come up against rivals Brighton looking to set the record straight.

Chris Hughton's Brighton beat their south-coast counterparts in their last encounter in 2012 and the reinvigorated form of Glenn Murray could pose problems for the visitors.

A Murray brace and a Brighton display of solidarity ensured the Seagull's the points last Friday, but Mauricio Pellegrino's men offer a new list of questions.

Cagey or free flowing?

The managers have a decision to make. Do they sit back and pray for a mistake by the opposition's defence or take the game to their rivals and look to kill them off early?

For Hughton, he has formulated a squad willing to fight for each other and has the work rate to match. The creativity of Pascal Groß and Anthony Knockaert could swing the pendulum in the Seagull's favour.

Groß has been involved in six of Brighton's nine goals already this season scoring two and assisting four. The flair of Knockaert and record signing Jose Izquierdo will give them some much needed width in a game which could send the Seagulls into the top half of the Premier League for the first time.

Pellegrino on the other hand has built a Southampton side that are hard to break down and constantly look to hurt their opponents on the counter. The pace of winger Nathan Redmond and striker Shane Long add to the speed of which Southampton can break. Redmond has created more chances than any other Southampton player (20) but has received criticism over time for not being clinical enough.

Southampton's defence a tough nut to crack

The Saints have four Premier League clean sheets this season and with centre-back Virgil Van Dijk back in the fold following the transfer saga this summer, Brighton could struggle to score.

However, Southampton's lack of goals provides optimism for the hosts. The visitors are yet to beat an opponent by more than one goal and the Seagulls have scored four in their last two.

Keeping goalkeeper Fraser Forster fit has played a pivotal part to Southampton's defensive record and the Englishman could prove the difference.

Brighton's defence will have to keep tight to striker Manolo Gabbiadini. The Italian has helped ship three of Southampton's eight goals this season and is undoubtedly willing to add to the scoresheet again.

History

You have to go back to 1983 for the last time the pair met in the top flight of English football in a contest which ended in a goalless draw. Brighton have only won once in the last five meetings (W1 D2 L2).