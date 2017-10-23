Jose Izquierdo set for his first AMEX start after impressing against West Ham

Izquierdo set for first AMEX start

​Jose Izquierdo ​is in line to make his first start at ​The AMEX Stadium after ​impressing in Friday's win over West Ham United.

The ​Colombian ​winger scored his first goal for Brighton​ with a stunning strike after cutting inside and curling his effort into the top right-corner. Jubilant scenes followed as the goal from the winger doubled their lead in the game right on the stroke of half time.

After the game, manager Christ Hughton was asked about the winger and insisted;"With Jose it about giving him games.​"

​Hughton ​was also talking about why Brighton signed Izquierdo in the summer for a club-record fee of £16 million:"We brought him in for a big fee and the reason for that is he's a good player.

"It's about introducing him in the right games. it was a good opportunity to changes things a bit.​"

​Unpredictable

​​The Albion boss likes the unpredictability that Izquierdo brings to the table: "He's got that ability as a right-footed player, coming inside. You never know if it's going to happen. When he struck it I wasn't sure it was going to go in but the timing of the goal was excellent for us."

​Hughton ​is aware that it will take time for Izquierdo to adapt to the Premier League: "It will take him time. This is a different type of league and he didn't have much of a pre-season. He's a fit lad, he can run, but everybody has got to fit in the way we want to play."

​​​The Seagulls ​will be confident heading into to their South Coast derby against Southampton on Sunday.

They will also be boosted by Glenn Murray opening his account this season for The Albion in the same game as Izquierdo opened his account at West Ham last Friday.