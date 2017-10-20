West Ham United 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Murray brace sends soaring Seagulls to emphatic victory

Glenn Murray tallied his first two goals of the season to fire Brighton & Hove Albion to a 3-0 win over a hapless West Ham United side at the London Stadium.

Jose Izquierdo added his first for the Seagulls since his club-record transfer from Club Brugge in Belgium to pile the pressure on Hammers boss Slaven Bilic.

Murray gives Brighton the lead

Bilic made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Burnley last Saturday with Arthur Masuaku replacing Aaron Cresswell in defense and Pedro Obiang up front for Andy Carroll, who was serving a one-match ban after being sent off at Turf Moor.

Chris Hughton also made two changes to his Brighton side that recorded a 1-1 draw at home to Everton. The midfield saw the selection of Izquierdo and Gaetan Bong to replace Solly March and Markus Suttner.

After a quiet start, it was the visitors who had the first chance in the fourth minute when Izquierdo was free of his markers, but he skied his shot over the bar.

Six minutes later, Brighton were in the lead. Obiang was first guilty of conceding a free kick 15 yards inside his own area and his marking on Murray was poor, the 34-year old heading past Hammers keeper Joe Hart after a fine delivery by Pascal Gross.

Izquierdo doubles Seagulls lead seconds before halftime

West Ham continued to look lackluster, but it was Manuel Lanzini who seemed to be liveliest for the Hammers, his creative play not met with the standard of finishing the Argentine's crosses deserved.

Nine minutes from halftime, Anthony Knockaert had a go from 16 yards away, Obiang meeting the shot with a saving tackle. After Murray forced a save out of Hart, Brighton doubled their lead on their next counter-attack.

Izquierdo dinked past Obiang and his well-struck curler beat Hart, the England number one getting a hand to it, but not able to prevent it from going into the far corner.

Murray second completes Hammers night of misery

The battering was complete in the 75th minute when Pablo Zabaleta clipped Murray in the area, giving away a needless penalty. The 34-year old sent Hart the wrong way and fired his shot into the middle of the goal to put a capper on one of the finest nights in Seagulls history.

Brighton return to action on October 29th for a game with Southampton at the AMEX Stadium while West Ham are away to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek Carabao Cup action and visit Crystal Palace in their next league fixture.