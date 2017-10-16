Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan pleased with late double save to prevent Everton win

(Picture: Getty Images - Catherine Ivill)

Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper Mathew Ryan expressed his delight to be able to deny Everton forward Kevin Mirallas two late injury-time efforts and preserve his side a point on Sunday.

The Australian international signed for the Seagulls in a £6 million move from Valencia in the summer and has been an ever-present for Chris Hughton's side since.

He was pivotal in earning his side a share of the spoils at the weekend as Brighton held Ronald Koeman's Blues to a draw at the AMEX Stadium.

Brighton led through an Anthony Knockaert strike before a late Wayne Rooney penalty levelled the score, but the drama did not end there.

Ryan was called upon at the death with a superb double save. First adjusting his feet to stop the onlooking Mirallas and then jumping to his feet to stop the Belgian's follow-up attempt.

Brighton did enough to hold on for a draw to move three points of the Premier League relegation zone and Ryan spoke afterwards of how thrilled he was to have played his part.

Ryan thankful he was there

Ryan said: "Being a goalkeeper, you've got to contribute sometimes and thankfully in that moment I was able to be there.

"I've come to realise in my experiences when you're just playing off your instincts without thinking too much, that's when things just flow and happen naturally."

Ryan is yet to concede more than two goals in a single Premier League game and has two clean sheets in the eight games he has played in thus far.

He added to journalists: "It's where you get into some good form and after a bit of an adaption phase in the beginning, I'm getting more comfortable, I'm understanding my players more and they're understanding me."

The 'keeper said that he is "growing into my role here in the team" and vowed to "just going to keep working" to be able "to contribute every week the best I can."

Draw hard to take

Brighton's next game is against West Ham United on Friday and Ryan is relishing every match, but admits his side should have beaten Everton having only taken the lead in the 81st minute.

He said: "I'm really enjoying my football and feel now my instincts are taking over a little bit more and I'm not thinking so much. My performances of late are probably starting to show that."

On the Everton result in particular, he declared: "The mood in the changing room is it's a missed opportunity. From my experience so far, you've got to pick up as many points as you can."

The draw leaves Brighton three points above 18th-placed Leicester who play West Bromwich Albion tonight.

It also prevented Brighton from making it three top-flight home wins on the bounce, but Ryan hopes they can build on their impressive home form.

"It's important to make your home a fortress," he continued "Looking back on this game, I think it's two points lost at the end of the day. It's unfortunate but we can't change it now, especially here at home."