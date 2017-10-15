Chris Hughton disappointed after late goal denies Brighton all three points

Hughton gives instructions during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Everton/Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton spoke to the media following the Seagulls' 1-1 draw at home to Everton. Anthony Knockaert had given Brighton the lead in the 82nd minute only to see Wayne Rooney convert from the spot in the 90th minute.

Hughton "incredibly disappointed" following draw

Talking to the press after the match, Hughton said he was "incredibly disappointed at this moment" and despite earning a point, he remarked that "because of the timing of the goals, it feels more like a defeat rather than a draw".

He was also complimentary of the Toffees, stating that"we were up against a very good Everton side. They were good with the ball and showed lots of quality". He also felt at that point in the game "at that stage, I couldn't see them scoring".

Defensive effort, penalty incident assessed

With the quality of Everton's side, Hughton said “We had to defend well, through periods in both halves but particularly in the second half", but the manager knew "as the game opened up, I thought we were the side that would capitalize and we did.”

As for the late penalty that was given to the Toffees, Hughton assessed it this way: “With the free-kick we gave away, sometimes you'll settle for a professional foul in that area, because if they'd taken that ball further into our box then the consequences can be greater.



"We're 1-0 up, it's our corner and they break from our corner [for the penalty]. But it can happen, they've got good pace in the side.



"I've got no complaints with the penalty. In fairness to Bruno, there had been a lot of aerial duels. He wanted to use his body and impede the run in front of him.



“Because there had been a lot of pushing before that, the referee's eyes were on it.”

Praise for Albion goalkeeper

Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan made two spectacular saves in the fourth minute of stoppage time to deny Everton all three points, earning praise from Hughton: "That's why we brought him in [Ryan's two saves at the end], and why we work the keepers as hard as we do".

He also said that “We were reliant on some good saves" while also stating "that's part and parcel of what we expect our keepers to do". Ryan was on international duty for Australia and Hughton recognized this: “It's been a tough week for him [travelling back from Australia], but he came back with a spring in his step having qualified for the play-offs next month.”