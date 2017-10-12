Gaetan Bong insists he will ignore Everton friends in bid for three points

Bong will be hoping to make his second Premier League appearance on sunday. (Photo by Mark Kerton/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Gaetan Bong has pledged to ignore his Everton friends ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion's tie with the Merseyside outfit on Sunday in a bid to get all three points.

The Cameroon international admitted he has companions in the opposition camp but said he will refrain from talking to them until after the final whistle.

Bong having previously played in the North-East for Wigan Athletic said he is more focused on getting the win for Chris Hughton's side and making sure he plays a part.

Bong has no time for niceties

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's tie, the left-back admitted he has “mates at Everton" but he "will not call them" and "will see them after the game."

The 29-year-old made his debut in Brighton's 2-0 loss to Arsenal at the start of the month and will be looking to help widen the two point gap which currently separates the Seagulls from the bottom three.

“At Arsenal I had (Laurent) Koscielny and (Olivier) Giroud who are very good friends. But we didn’t speak before the game. I didn’t even call them."

Embed from Getty Images

Man on a mission

Bong will be hoping to be one of the first name's on the team sheet come Sunday but Markus Suttner's good performance last time out against Newcastle may be enough to keep him out.

"I wanted to concentrate on the game. This will be the same. We can always talk after the game. It is about rest and training"