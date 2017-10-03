Lewis Dunk: Brighton "needed to show more quality" against Arsenal

Dunk (l.) battles with Arsenal's Alex Lacazette during Sunday's game/Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk spoke about his side's lack of quality following the Seagulls' 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

He also spoke on a number of other issues as Brighton prepare for a break in the Premier League schedule.

Defender knew what challenges Arsenal would present

Dunk would go on to say that ”It was what we expected" from the Gunners and "they were going to pin us back and we had to defend for a lot of the game".

The Englishman was also bemoaning his side's offense, commenting that “I think we just needed to show a bit more quality on the ball when we won it back".

While "it's very frustrating to lose", the Brighton number five conceded "we were expecting a tough game and got one".

Praise for Sanchez; Dunk explains how he played him

It was Alexis Sanchez' sumptuous back heel that set up Alex Iwobi's second-half goal to put the game out of reach and Dunk assessed how he played someone with the quality that the Chilean possesses.

Giving him high praise by saying "Alexis Sanchez is one of the best in the world" while also stating"he's very sharp and moves the ball so well, it's hard to get near him".

The defender said "you’ve got to stay with him as much as you can" and while Sanchez "showed some quality" against the Seagulls, he thought "we did okay against him" while also admitting "they had one too many quality players for us".

Preparing for Everton after the international break

Brighton will welcome Everton to the AMEX Stadium on October 14th and Dunk said the Seagulls "we'll work hard in these two weeks during the international break. Some of the boys will go away but the rest of us will be working and ready to go when they come back".

He was generally happy with the season so far, saying "it's been a good start. We've won two and drawn one" while adding "we're around the target for where we want to be at this stage".

“We've kept improving each game and need to pick up points when we can."