Matt Ryan relishing the opportunity to test himself against Arsenal

Ryan in action for Brighton (photo: Getty Images / Mike Hewitt)

Matthew Ryan cannot wait for the chance to test himself like a 'established name like Arsenal' as Brighton prepare for a tough Premier League game on Sunday.

Ryan spoke to the club's website and said: "There's no doubt coming up against an established name like Arsenal, known throughout the whole world of football, is a nice game.

But in my experience in big games, perhaps in the past when I was a little bit younger and less experienced, I would think I've got to do something out of the ordinary to match these guys.

​Another clean sheet?

The Australian kept his second clean sheet of the season against Newcastle United last Sunday and the keeper wants to contribute to the team, Ryan said: "I'm just going to do my best, let my instincts take over and contribute to the team as best I can.

Hopefully we get a little bit of luck on the day, which always helps, and we can provide a tough game for them."

Ryan also reflected on how The Albion have improved since their opening two defeats against Manchester City and Leicester City, Ryan said: "In that game and perhaps the Leicester one too, we were a little bit in awe of everything. There were a couple of moments where we were a little bit raw and inexperienced, but since then I've felt we've come along in leaps and bounds.



"Our understanding as a team is getting better and better and we feel like we are making a lot of progress.

Brighton looking to carry good form into Sunday's game

Brighton will be looking to carry the performance they showed against Newcastle last Sunday in order to try and gain another three points against The Gunners.

The Seagulls will be without Tomer Hemed, who starts his three ban for violent conduct. Therefore, without an imposing presence to hold the ball at the top of the pitch, Ryan may be even more vulnerable than he'd have expected.