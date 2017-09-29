Tomer Hemed "devastated" over FA decision to uphold three-match ban

Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Tomer Hemed's three-match ban was upheld by the FA following an appeal by the Israeli striker. The suspension was a result of Hemed's stamp on Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin during the Seagulls' 1-0 win last Sunday in which Hemed scored the only goal of the game.

His absence will undoubtedly leave a hole in the Brighton attack and he is set to miss the upcoming fixtures against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

Striker expresses regret despite disagreement with FA decision

Releasing a statement via social media, Hemed said the following: “I accept the decision against me but do not agree with it and I am devastated to miss three matches.

He went on to say: “I would never go out to injure a fellow professional on purpose, and those of my friends and team-mates who know me, know that this is not in my nature.

“I will use the time to get fitter, stronger and come back hungrier to score more goals for Brighton in the Premier League.”

Hughton stands by striker following ban being upheld

Speaking to the media, Brighton manager Chris Hughton said the appeal was due to Hemed's actions against Yedlin to be unintentional: "That's the reason why we appealed it. Possibly I would say this - I'm his manager - but knowing the lad as we do here, we still had no doubt it wasn't intentional".

Hughton would also say it goes to a panel. Arguably because there had been a small incident before that" between Hemed and Yedlin and he was hopeful the FA "possibly they took that into account, but our thinking is exactly the same."

Hemed is eligible to return on October 29th for Brighton's home fixture against Southampton. The Seagulls are 13th in the table following the Israeli's winner against Newcastle.