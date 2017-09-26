Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Newcastle United: Seagull's player ratings

Tomer Hemed celebrates his winning goal against Newcastle United | Photo: Getty/ Catherine Ivill - AMA

​Brighton and Hove Albion ​picked up a positive win on Sunday afternoon as they defeated high-flying Newcastle United 1-0 at The AMEX Stadium.

Tomer Hemed scored the only goal of the game with an athletic effort to give his side a much-earned but crucial win. How did his marks compare to the rest of his Seagulls team-mates?

Defence

Matthew Ryan - 6/10: Made a good save early on in the first minute to deny Newcastle. The Australian though was very poor at distribution as he struggled to keep his kicks on the pitch.

Bruno - 7/10: Did well getting down the flanks and defended well against the tricky Christian Atsu.

Lewis Dunk - 8/10: Very solid again made some good tackles and interceptions and was once again calm at the back.

Shane Duffy - 8/10: Won every header going forward and at the back and was a really handful for the Newcastle defence to deal with at set pieces.

Markus Suttner - 8/10: Played a couple of good balls forward to Solly March and defended well against Matt Ritchie.

Midfield

Solly March - 7/10: Was a real threat down the left he put some great crosses into the box.

Davy Propper - 7/10: Did well with Stephens in the midfield, he played some good passes in behind the defence to try and get the front three in.

Dale Stephens - 7/10: Another great performance in the middle of the park -he made some good tackles and runs into the box. Great run at the back post for the goal to head it across the box.

Anthony Knockaert - 7/10: Ran at the Newcastle defence who were backing off and giving him room to run into.

Pascal Gross - 7/10: Put in some good crosses in first 10 minutes although he did make a couple of poor passes in the first half. Provided a great set piece for Brighton to score their goal.

Embed from Getty Images

Attack

Tomer Hemed - 9/10: Produced an excellent finish to flick it into the top of the net with his back to goal for the winner. Overall, ran his socks off upfront on his own and won pretty much every header in the game.

Substitutes:

​Jamie Murphy​, N/A- Came on for Knockaert with about 20 minutes left but didn't really have many touches on the ball in his time on the pitch.