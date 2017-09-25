Chris Hughton praises Brighton's solidity following 1-0 win over Newcastle United

Hughton gives instructions during Brighton's home clash with Newcastle/Photo: Serena Taylor/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was pleased with several different aspects of the Seagulls' critically important 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Tomer Hemed scored the only goal of the match in the 51st minute to lift Brighton into 13th place in the Premier League table while notching the club's second straight top-flight win at home.

Hughton stresses importance of clean sheet, opportunity taken

In a game of few chances, the boss was quick to point out that Hemed's match-winner was the one opportunity we took in a tight game, and we had to dig deep at times. The way the game was going, we didn’t feel there was going to be a lot of chances".

He also remarked that “We certainly had to keep a clean sheet against a very good Newcastle side and just look for those moments. We needed that little bit of brilliant or fortune, but it was certainly good to get the clean sheet today.”

Boss discusses Newcastle attack, "quality" in side

Hughton knew what to expect from his former side, stating "It was always going to be a test. What you're always going to get from a Newcastle side is that they’re going to push and they do have good options."

He went on to say: “It was a little bit nervy when they had a few free-kicks outside the box, because in [Matt] Ritchie and [Jonjo] Shelvey they've got really good quality".

Hughton delighted with team's "resilience", point total so far

He was also keen on his side's ability to hold off the fellow promoted side, commenting that "We had to dig deep to see it out and show that bit of resilience. There wasn’t a lot in it, but overall, I think we deserved it".

The Seagulls moved up five places with the triumph and Hughton said "We’ve learned a lot in these six games, and with the points we've got now - seven points - I think that's a decent return.”

Brighton return to action next Saturday when they visit the Emirates Stadium for a clash with Arsenal.