Hughton looking for response after defeats

Hughton looking for respond after defeats

Brighton Manager Chris Hughton ​is hoping to see his side respond to defeats well, starting this weekend.

The manger was speaking ahead of The Seagulls' clash with Championship title rivals last season Newcastle United. The meeting will be the first since Newcastle beat Brighton at The AMEX 2-1 in February in The Championship.

Brighton go into the game after back to back defeats by Bournemouth in the last week in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup Third round tie.

Hughton spoke to The Brighton and Hove Independent and said "The key is going to be responding to them [defeats], putting them in the past."

Hughton also understands the importance of making The Amex a fortresses, Hughton said " It will be vitally important for us. It's the law of averages that each team will probably get more points at home than away.

"We were very good at home last season and wonderful support that if anything got stronger and better as the season wore on.

"So far this season they have been excellent. "They will turn up in their thousands and do their best to get behind the team, but we have to give them something to cheer."

Newcastle in good form

Newcastle, on the other hand, are in great form heading to the game after coming off the back of three straight wins, with their most recent one being a 2-1 win away at Stoke City​.

​The Magpies will be without striker Alexander Mitrović ​who is serving the final game of his three-game ban.



​Brighton on the other hand head into the game on a boost with injuries with Izzy Brown being very tight to feature in the game and Bruno back from an injury which he suffered in the win over West Bromwich Albion​.

Hughton ​will have a make a tough call on whether to start Matthew Ryan in goal or New signing and ex-Newcastle keeper Tim Krul, after his impressive debut in the defeat at Bournemouth on Tuesday.