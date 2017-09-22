Jayson Molumby hopes to get another Brighton start

Molumby made his second appearance in the Carabao Cup against the Cherries(Source: Steven Paston - PA Images / Getty)

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby has been impressive for the Seagulls in the early parts of this season.

The young Irishman started in midfield against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. Chris Hughton's side were knocked out after a 1-0 defeat to the Cherries.

Starting alongside the 18-year-old was fellow Irishman Dessie Hutchinson who also did good on his part, in his first start for Albion.

Molumby not looking too far ahead

After playing the full 120 minutes in the defeat against Bournemouth, Molumby is in high spirits, however, he is humble and is willing to wait for the right chances for him.

After making two appearances in the Carabao Cup, the young Irishman now aims to make his first Premier League start and said that, he is prepared to wait for the opportunity as well.

Molumby said: "All I am focused on is doing my best and not looking too far ahead of myself, it’s very early and I’ve only played two games for the first team, so I need to keep working hard and do my best."

He believes that he only has to keep "doing what he's doing". He isn't in too much of a hurry and isn't thinking "too far forward" .He acknowledges that it will only "upset" him if things don't "go his way".

He spoke of the importance to impress his boss and said: "All I can do is keep trying to impress the gaffer and try to impress the players around me and hopefully I get that opportunity in the future."

Embed from Getty Images

Molumby enjoyed Bournemouth experience

Playing against Premier League opponents is an exciting prospect for any young and upcoming player in the club and for Molumby, the match against Bournemouth was no different. He spoke of his delight to have completed the full game and to garner useful experience.

He said that it was an "unbelievable experience" for him personally and praised Hughton highly for giving him the opportunity "in the first place". He continued in saying "for the gaffer to show he has faith in me and to put me in is unbelievable and I really enjoyed it."

The young Irishman also accepted the disappointment in defeat and said that it was "gutting in the end" to lose the game. "You just want to see it out or grab the winner because there were a couple of occasions where we could have" he said.

Molumby believes if the Seagulls had taken the lead, they would've "held out" and earned the victory. However, it wasn't meant to be.

Brighton host Hughton's old club Newcastle United next in the league, it'll be an opportunity for them to rejuvenate themselves after consecutive losses to the Cherries. It'll also be a reunion of Tim Krul with his old club after the Dutchman sealed his permanent transfer to The Amex.