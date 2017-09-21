Brighton convert Tim Krul's loan to a permanent transfer

Photo: Getty/Christopher Lee.

Tim Krul ​is now officially a permanent Brighton & Hove Albion ​player after the club announced on Wednesday that they had converted his season long loan deal to a permanent one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Dutch keeper has ended his 12-year spell with Newcastle United and in his time at the club he made a staggering 185 appearances. The permanent deal also means that Krul is now available to play against his former club on Sunday.

Embed from Getty Images

Impressive debut

It would not be surprising if Krul is pushing for a place in the starting lineup after a good debut in the Carabao Cup defeat to AFC Bournemouth in which he made a number of good saves to deny the Cherries making it a more comfortable victory.

Krul has failed to feature for Newcastle since the 2013/14 season due to an ankle injury and then stiff competition in the goalkeeping department. This saw him go on sent out on loan to AFC Ajax for the first half of the 2016/17 season and then sent out to AZ Alkmaar for the second half on the season.

The Seagulls then signed Krul on deadline day on a season long loan due to a lack of cover for first choice keeper Matthew Ryan.

Krul will also be hoping that he can compete with Ryan for the number one jersey for Brighton and then hope to force in way back into consideration for the Netherlands. He hasn't been capped by the Dutch since 2015 and has never really had the number one jersey for them due to only having won eight caps.

Krul is hoping to add to his Premier League appearances tally with the Seagulls which he explained when he spoke to the club's website, Krul said: “I’ve played almost 160 games in the Premier League and hopefully I can continue that with Brighton. I’m 29, so I’ve still got a good few years left in me."