Chris Hughton looking to give new boys a run out

Jose Izquierdo is set to get his first start.

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to get revenge on AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup after they beat the Seagulls 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Friday night.

Chris Hughton spoke of the need to learn from the defeat against the Cherries on Friday but tomorrow will be a completely different side.

Liam Rosenior also spoke about how Brighton need to focus on lessons learnt from Cherries defeat.

Chris Hughton to give new boys a chance to shine

​Chris Hughton confirmed to the Argus on Monday that record signing Jose Izquierdo will make his first start for Brighton and so will fellow-new signing Ezequiel Schelotto. ​Izquierdo ​has only made two substitute appearances since signing for Brighton partly due to the fact that fellow wingers Solly March and Anthony Knockaert have started the season so well with March scoring against Bournemouth on Friday and Knockaert going very close against Watford by clipping the post and terrorising defences in the last few games.

Hughton will make a lot of changes from the team that suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League. This is something that he did in the second round of the Carabao Cup against Barnet where they won 1-0. In that game Hughton made ten changes and tomorrow's game may well be the same.

Hughton is not sure whether to risk playing Glenn Murray against his former side, who only returned from injury two game ago and made substitute appearances in both of them, Hughton said to The Argus that "the only area I have got to think about is that at the moment, with no Sam Baldock, we've in effect got two number nines."

The changes will probably see The Seagulls use some of the first teamers who have not been able to get time so far and some under-23’s who have impressed so far like Jason Molumby and James Tiley.