Liam Rosenior focuses on lessons learned from 'harsh' Cherries loss

The Seagulls held their lead for an hour before the Cherries broke through(Source: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion were unable to make it consecutive victories in the Premier League as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Vitality thanks to a spirited display from AFC Bournemouth in the second half.

Chris Hughton spoke of the need to learn from the defeat and believes that the Seagulls deserved something from the game but not a defeat.

Rosenior feels it was a harsh lesson for his team

The first half of the game was not really exciting and Brighton were being patient in their build-up play and using long passes from the back to link up with the likes of Tomar Hemed and Pascal Groß.

Liam Rosenior feels the Seagulls were excellent for "three-quarters" of the game. The 33-year-old thinks that it was a "harsh lesson" for the team. He said, "any lapses of concentration and the smallest of mistakes lead to goals."

Rosenior acknowledged Bournemouth's efficiency in attack and scoring their goals, Andrew Surman got the equaliser after Solly March had opened the scoring for the Seagulls. Jermain Defoe completed the comeback with just eight minutes to go, to steal all three points from Hughton's side.

Speaking on Bournemouth's performance, Rosenior said, "Fair play to them, it was two bits of quality that won them the game but saying that I can’t remember them having another shot on goal."

Rosenior believes the team has cause for optimism

The former Hull City defender pointed similarities between the performance and their struggles down in the EFL Championship, especially away from home.

Despite the defeat, Brighton sit just two places above the relegation zone in 16th with four points from five games. Their defender thinks that there are lessons to be taken from it, and some positives too.

He said, "For three-quarters of the game, we deserved three points. We could have got more points this season for sure but the lads who haven’t played here are learning really quickly about what it is all about."

The defender believes the gap between the top of the Championship and the bottom half of the top flight isn't "as big as people make out". He looks ahead with optimism and says, "We have a lot of cause for optimism moving forward."

Brighton will have a chance to quickly make amends against the Cherries when they host them in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday