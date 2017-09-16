Chris Hughton calls for his players to learn from their tough defeat to Bournemouth

Brighton could fall into the relegation zone if results go against them in Saturday's games. Source via Getty Images: Catherine Ivill - AMA

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton felt his side has a lot to learn following their 2-1 away defeat to Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth.

Strikes from Jermain Defoe and Andrew Surman pegged the Seagulls back, having previously led through Solly March's second-half opener.

The defeat leaves the Seagulls one point above the relegation zone and Hughton says in his post match press conference that there are some positives to take from their third defeat of the season.

Hughton said: “Every game will be [a learning experience]. It’s a tough one today, because we were well in the game.



“There’s no doubt that they’re a very good team - particularly here, where they move the ball very well." The Englishman said. "But we had some really good phases where I thought we were reasonably comfortable.



“We’ll learn from each game." Hughton added. "It’s an away game, a tough away game, but we’ll be back at home next week.



After a poor first-half, March headed home to bring the game to life following a dominant spell by the visiting side.

Moments before, Dale Stephen's saw his header rattle the crossbar and Surman was there to clear Davy Propper's follow-up off the line.

Hughton's assessment

“I thought the one before was in [Stephens chance], and it was a really good period for us." The former Newcastle United manager said. "They had good possession and wonderful quality on the ball, but we were always very much in the game.



“We were always a threat and I can’t say it was a surprise when we took the lead. I thought the way we went about the game deserved something.



The game looked set for a tiresome finish before Howe opted to bring on their £15 million record signing from Liverpool, Jordan Ibe.

The 21-year-old winger played a hand in both of Bournemouth's goals, his cleverly executed back heel allowed Surman to smash home and it was his through ball which sent Defoe racing clear, who cooly stroked in.

Ibe's quality

“That’s the sort of quality that they can bring on [Jordan Ibe]." Hughton lamented. "With them being a team that’s playing at home, and conceding the goal that they did, it brings out more of an offensive prowess.



“They had to go for it a little bit more, and of course, they’ve got the players that can do that, particularly at home.”

Brighton and Hove Albion do not have to wait long to avenge the defeat as Bournemouth host Brighton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.