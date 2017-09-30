AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City: Spoils shared in low-key affair

Neither AFC Bournemouth or Leicester City could add to their one league win apiece so far this season, with the two teams playing out a 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

In a dull affair with chances few and far between, neither goalkeeper was tested to a great extent, both manager's left demanding more from their attacking players as the clock ticked down.

Mahrez dropped, Leicester dull

Craig Shakespeare had been criticised for not giving Demarai Gray more Premier League starts after some impressive substitute appearances, and thrust the youngster into the starting eleven in place of Riyad Mahrez.

In the relegation zone going into the game, Eddie Howe's men were desperate for a win and started the better of the two teams, Jermain Defoe clipping the bar with an effort before Marc Pugh's rebound was blocked via the arm of Danny Simpson.

Defoe had another snapshot a few minutes later, as did Junior Stanislas, neither shot troubling Leicester 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel all that much.

Josh King had a good chance to add to his goal against Everton last week, but his scuffed shot from Pugh's cross was nowhere near to an opener.

Leicester, although not conceding any huge chances, had nothing going on in the other half and it wasn't a surprise to see Mahrez warming up before the first-half was done with.

Bournemouth best of a bad pair

Bournemouth, despite being on top, were snatching at the chances they did create, with a game being played where the nerves of both teams after poor starts to the season was clear to all.

Shinji Okazaki had the Foxes' best chance of the afternoon on the hour mark as he only had Asmir Begovic to beat inside the box, smashing the ball wide.

Up at the other end, Schmeichel was forced into one of his better saves on a day for the goalkeeper's, rising high to push a scorching Stanislas shot wide of goal.

It did seem that the clock ticking towards the end of the game did force Bournemouth into realising they should capitalise on their possession, Andrew Surman coming closest to breaking the deadlock in the final minuets, his low 20-yard effort failing to beat Schmeichel.

Alas, that would be the final somewhat close effort in a game that will be quickly forgotten.