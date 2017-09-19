Howe looks to build on Friday's win as Bournemouth face Brighton again

Howe's men will look to progress. Photo: Getty.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe spoke about building from where they left off on Friday evening at the Vitality Stadium, when the Cherries lock horns with Chris Hughton’s Brighton and Hove Albion once again on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

The men from the South of the country had to come back from a goal down in the second half to win the game 2-1. Solly March did hand the Seagulls a lead in the 55th minute, but two goals in six minutes from Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe helped Howe’s men sail through to a win.

Can’t underestimate the power of winning

The win on Friday was Bournemouth’s first win of the season, following four losses prior to the triumph over the Seagulls. And the Cherries will look to use it as a catapult to win more and beat Hughton’s men again on Tuesday.

In the pre-game press conference, Howe said: “You can’t underestimate the power of winning, that’s what we’re in the industry to do. It was a satisfying feeling and now we want to follow that up.” Howe described the feeling to be ‘nice’ and told that the focus is on the future.

He told that the side wants to win the game ‘for sure’ and talked about the need to ‘manage the squad effectively’ to make sure that more players get the opportunity to play.

Howe also told that Brighton ‘are very similar’ to Bournemouth, as the players can change, but the ‘principles behind the team’ remain the same. He admitted that ‘it won’t be easy’ as it is a Premier League side they will face.

Can the Cherries go far?

Last season’s competition saw Bournemouth get knocked out in the third round of the competition by Preston, thanks to a 3-2 defeat in extra-time. With a Premier League side now up against them, they will likely take the game more seriously.

The 2015-16 League Cup campaign was a bit better for the South Coast side as they were knocked out by Liverpool in the 4th round, following a 1-0 defeat.