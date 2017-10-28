Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City: Player ratings as Gunners battle from behind for three points

(Picture: Getty Images - Dan Mullan)

After an impressive performance last week away at Everton, Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger named an unchanged 11 from the team that put five past the Toffees as they welcomed Swansea City.

That meant Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil started together for just the second time this season at the Emirates.

It was Arsenal who started the brighter of the two teams, with chances from Sánchez and Laurent Koscielny in the first 10 minutes putting the Gunners on the front foot.

However, it was all to change as Sam Clucas put Swansea ahead on 22 minutes, completely changing the flow of the game.

A poor first touch followed by a slip from Koscielny allowed Tammy Abraham to slip a perfect through ball to Clucas, who slotted through the legs of Petr Čech.

The North London side failed to reply with any tenacity and headed into the changing rooms at half-time, 1-0 down.

Whatever Wenger said at half-time seemed to do the job, as a seemingly completely different Arsenal team came out for the second-half.

Just six minutes after the break, Sead Kolašinac smashed home from inside the box, before turning provider for Aaron Ramsey who finished off a sweeping move.

A much better second-half performance saw Arsenal see out the game for a 2-1 victory over the Swans in what was Wenger's 800th Premier League game in charge of the club.

Embed from Getty Images

Kolašinac and Monreal the stand-out defenders

Petr Čech - 5 - A shaky performance from the Czech international, as he failed to keep yet another clean sheet. He was slightly at fault for the goal as he was slow getting out to meet the ball, allowing the Swansea forward time to finish. With David Ospina injured and an inexperienced Matt Macey on the bench, it may be time for Wenger to dip into the January transfer market for another goalkeeper.

Per Mertesacker - 5 - A relatively quiet game for the club captain, as he failed to majorly impress however didn’t necessarily have a bad game. The German international was at fault with 10 minutes to go for allowing Swansea a shot on goal, however it came to nothing.

Laurent Koscielny - 4 - A rare poor performance for the 32-year-old, as he was at fault for Swansea's goal. He lost the ball then slipped over to allow Clucas to put the Swans ahead. It wasn't just defensively where Koscielny struggled as he squandered a great chance to put the Arsenal into the lead. A perfect cross from Sánchez gave the Frenchman a free header in the middle of the six-yard-box, however he failed to connect with the ball as it scraped wide. Luckily this miss became irrelevant as Ramsey scored minutes later.

Nacho Monreal - 7 - Yet another solid performance from the Spanish left-back who had an extremely strong game going back and was a threat whenever he got forward. The 31-year-old rightly had a lot of doubters coming into this season but is beginning to prove them wrong with a string of good games for the Gunners.

Hector Bellerín - 6 - The young full-back looked a threat going forward and had a great chance to put the game to bed at 2-1. After winning the ball back near his own box, the Spaniard started a rapid counter attack and came close to finishing it off, however his attempt just grazed the bar. Bellerín seems to be adapting well to the wing-back position and is using his pace to become a major attacking threat.

Sead Kolašinac - 8 - What a signing this man has turned out to be. After a quiet first half performance, the Bosnian came out all guns blazing after the break. In the 51st minute, the left-back gave Arsenal the lead after hammering home a loose ball just inside the Swansea area. He wasn’t finished there, as just seven minutes later he found himself deep in the Swansea half and fired an inch-perfect cross into Ramsey who scored the winner. He was pulled off with just over 10 minutes to go, with what looked like a slight muscle injury. After signing on a free, Kolašinac is looking like Wenger’s best piece of business for some years.

Goalscorer Ramsey the pick of the attackers

Aaron Ramsey - 7 - The midfielder never stopped running for the entire game, even when 1-0 down. At times Ramsey lacked creativity, however a brilliant second-half performance, including his third goal of the season, capped a good day for the Welsh international.

Granit Xhaka - 5 - The Swiss again failed to impress, with Jack Wilshere breathing heavily down his neck. Xhaka played a part in Arsenal’s second goal, switching the ball to Kolašinac who provided the assist; however this was his only real contribution to the game. With Ramsey hitting a rich vein of form, and Wilshere impressing in the chances he has been given, it may be time for a change in the centre of Arsenal's midfield.

Alexis Sánchez - 6 - The Chilean wide-man started the game brightly and looked like the Gunners' only real attacking threat in the first-half, however went quiet for the remainder of the game. He was always running on and off the ball but just lacked the final product that usually comes so naturally to him.

Mesut Özil - 5 - The German international was impressive in parts, however was quiet for the majority of the game. He provided an assist for Arsenal’s first goal, although this only came about due to his effort on goal being blocked. Still yet to put pen-to-paper on a new contract, Özil seems to be struggling to find his best form, though claims he gives 100 per-cent for the team week-in, week-out.

Alexandre Lacazette - 5 - For the first time this season, Arsenal’s record signing failed to score at the Emirates. Club-record signing Lacazette only had one chance of note, however his shot was comfortably saved by ex-Arsenal man, Łukasz Fabiański. The Frenchman was once again subbed off with 10 minutes to go.

Substitutes both make an impact

Rob Holding - 6 - Was brought on for the injured Kolašinac and put in a resolute performance with the limited time he was given.

Olivier Giroud - 6 - Unlucky to not have scored a goal after coming on, with two great chances just missing left of the Swansea goal. The French international seemed to make a difference to the match, even with such little game time.