Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City: Gunners come from behind to claim vital three points

Arsenal came from behind to claim a valuable 2-1 at home against Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

A slow start at the Emirates Stadium saw the Welsh visitors the lead 21 minutes in, when a lapse of concentration from the Arsenal defence allowed Tammy Abraham to slip Sam Clucas in on goal, and the former Hull City midfielder dinked the ball over Petr Cech to give Swansea the lead.

However, Arsenal responded perfectly in the second half. Summer signing Sead Kolasinac fired the Gunners level six minutes into the second half with a well hit first-time strike, and seven minutes later in 58th minute, Kolasinac turned provider for Aaron Ramsey, who slotted the ball past for Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from close range.

A dull start at the Emirates

The Gunners started brightly; with Sanchez leading the Arsenal attack from the left win and causing the Swansea defence many problems early on. Fabianski was forced into two early saves to deny the efforts of Sanchez, and Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker.

Despite a bright start, the game fizzled out into nothing more that Arsenal keeping possession in Swansea’s half. Mesut Ozil was the conductor of fluid football at times for the hosts, but the Gunners lacked any intent to challenge the Swans’ defence head on.

Swans strike first

Arsenal’s obscene amount of possession was a reason why it was surprising that the visiting team were the ones to break the deadlock 21 minutes.

Abraham burst through the Gunners defence with ease, and Hector Bellerin’s lack of concentration allowed Clucas to waltz through on goal, and to dink the ball over Cech, to give Swansea the lead.

Arsenal fight back

Swansea continued to frustrate the Gunners as the first half progressed. The pace of Tammy Abraham made it difficult for Arsenal to keep on edge. But it didn’t mean Arsene Wenger’s side were out of the game completely. Fabianski pulled off a fantastic save to deny Sanchez a certain goal, and the pressure of the Gunners attack started to take its toll on the Swan’s backline.

Cech was forced into making a vital save second before the end of the first half whistle, as Mertesacker was disposed by Jordan Ayew deep inside the Gunners penalty area, however, Arsenal’s veteran keeper was there to deny the former Marseille striker.

Kolasinac pulls Arsenal level

Arsenal started the second half in the perfect fashion, as Kolasinac fired the Gunners level just six minutes into the second half.

A goal mouth scramble involving Arsenal’s front three of Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Sanchez, the ball flew out to Kolasinac of the edge of the penalty area, and the Bosnian fullback unleashed a hammer of strike past the reach of Fabianski and into the back of the net, to make it 1-1.

Laurent Koscielny could had made it 2-1 to the hosts moments after Kolasinac levelled the game, after an Ozil set-piece from the left wing found the head if the French defender, but Koscielny’s header flew wide of the post.

Super Rambo

Koscielny’s missed chance wouldn’t be a huge chance wasted, as Ramsey fired the Gunners ahead six minutes after Kolasinac’s equaliser.

The Bosnian turned provider this time around, as the former Schalke defender burst down the left wing, and cut his way into the penalty box, to play in Ramsey who had an easy finish from six-yards out, to put Arsenal ahead and to score his 50th goal for the club.

Hector Bellerin could had me it 3-1 to the hosts, when a well-worked counter attack 65 minutes in saw Ramsey play a sensational ball across the box to the Spanish defender, however, the fullbacks stretching shot flew onto off the roof of the bar, and out for a goal kick.

Olivier Giroud could have put the nail in the coffin for Swansea in the final chance of the game, as the substitute turned his man from outside the box to give him clear shot on goal, but the Frenchman’s strike from distance skimmed past the post.