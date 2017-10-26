Arsenal shareholders send message of displeasure with protest votes at AGM

Above: There has been unrest inside Arsenal's annual general meeting | Photo: Getty Images/Simon West

There has been another incident of unrest inside the hierarchy of Arsenal Football Club, with shareholders holding a protest vote against the re-election of club chairman Sir Chips Keswick and director Josh Kroenke at the club's annual general meeting.

Saving them from the lions den

Gunners fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the running of their club in the last few seasons, with their frustration mainly vented towards the lack of investment and the management of Arsène Wenger which has seen protests become more frequent with a turn towards the leadership opposed to the French coach.

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust issue a letter on the eve of the meeting stating to vote against the re-election of Keswick and Kroenke, with at least 200 shareholders turning up to the AGM.

The majority of which voted against the re-election of Keswick and Kroenke, but it proved all in the vain as the senior Kroneke's 67% holding in the North London club helped retain the pair.

This action shows for the first time a significant unrest inside the inner-workings of the club, which were only heightened as the end of the AGM been met with slow claps and booing.

Going to need quality in the build-up

Wenger will be hoping that the unrest at the top of the chain will not leak onto the pitch, as The Gunners look to continue their recent run of good form.

Arsenal returned to their very best on Sunday with their resounding 5-2 win over Everton, with the demise of Ronald Koeman been mainly down to the excellence of Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez.

It was the first time the trio had played together this season at Goodison Park and it certainly was effective with all three getting a goal each, Wenger will be hoping for something similar against Swansea City this weekend but he insisted that they can only be effective if the "build-up at the back" is "quality".

“They can create chances, they can score goals," Wenger told pre-match press conference. "But I believe as well that up front you depend a lot on the quality of the build-up at the back."

“At home the speed of our passing will be absolutely important to create chances," the Frenchman stated. "Özil, Alexis and Lacazette were very efficient at Everton, and they have to be efficient on Saturday."

"There is no definite solution, we are in a job where competition counts," Wenger concluded. "And, if it works, they have to make it work to keep their position.”