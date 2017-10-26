Stuttgart's Berkay Ozcan reveals Arsenal interest

Berkay Ozcan in action for Suttgart | Photo: Getty Images

Young Turkish midfield Berkay Ozcan has claimed that he's had interest from Arsenal over a possible move, and that the club are in talks with the players agent.

The 19 year old has made a few appearances off the bench for Stuttgart this season, but has clearly caught the eye of Arsenal scouts after bursting onto the scene last season.

Ozcan made his debut for Stuttgart last season in 2. Bundesliga and since then has played 22 times in the league, scoring two goals.

He has meanwhile represented both Germany and Turkey at youth level, but has appeared for the latter since he was 16.

Discussions with Arsenal

Speaking to beIN Turkey, Ozcan revealed the apparent interest from the Gunners. He said: "My agent and I are in discussions with Arsenal."

He meanwhile confirmed that the club have sent scouts to watch him on numerous occasions. "Arsenal have been scouting me for the past two years and send representatives to watch my games," Ozcan stated.

However a potential move in the near future could be scuppered by his desire for first team football, something which he wouldn't be likely to get straight away if he joined the North London side in January. Ozcan said: "I am not sure if now is the right time to join Arsenal, it may be a bit early for me. I want to prove myself here and keep developing first."

Ozil an idol

Ozcan has previously been compared to Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil. Both players have Turkish origins and are also good friends, something which could prove useful in negotiations.

"When we come to Germany, we are meeting quite well when the opportunity arises," Ozcan admitted.

"We go to the same café, we have eaten together once and my hair is like him," he said.