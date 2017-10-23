Four things we learned following Arsenal's emphatic victory over Everton

Mesut Ozil was named Man of the Match for his role in his side's comfortable win | Photo credit: GettyImages- Gareth Copley

Goals from Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez saw Arsenal storm to a 5-2 win away to struggling Everton.

The Gunners came from a goal down to claim their first league away win of the season, much to the delight of Arsene Wenger, who was celebrating his 68th birthday.

Arsenal now sit fifth in the Premier League, level on points with champions Chelsea in fourth. Here are four things we learned after Arsenal's away day success against Everton.

Arsenal have 'cajones'

Comments made by Troy Deeney in the wake of Arsenal's loss to Watford made the headlines in the last week. The Hornets skipper claimed Arsenal lacked "cajones", and the Arsenal defence seemed reluctant to engage in the dirty side of the game.

Arsenal have responded very well to Deeney's criticism. After winning away in the Europa League against Red Star Belgrade, they followed that up with a comfortable win away to Everton at Goodison Park.

The Gunners went 1-0 down thanks to a superb Wayne Rooney strike, but their heads never dropped and they came rallying back to claim their first three points away from The Emirates this season. A true demonstration of character.

Arsenal still have work to do defensively

If you're scoring five goals every week, conceding one or two won't be a problem.

However, it is highly unlikely that Arsenal will score five plus goals every week in such a demanding league, so it is important for the north Londoners to tighten up at the back.

Both of Everton's goals came by way of individual errors from Arsenal players. Granit Xhaka was caught in possession for Everton's first, and Oumar Niasse capitalised on what was a defensive howler from Monreal and Petr Cech for Everton's second.

These small issues must be ironed out if Arsenal are to have a successful season. They cannot afford to give away too many goals in the quest for Champions League football.

Lacazette is off the mark away from home

Despite making a promising start to his Arsenal career, Lacazette failed to find the net away from The Emirates Stadium.

But that monkey is now well and truly off his back, after a well taken goal set up by Gunners' creator n' chief Ozil.

Goals are goals, wherever and however they're scored. But for Lacazette, the longer he went without a goal away from home, the more the pressure would've increased on him to break his duck.

Psychologically, it was vital for the Frenchman to get on the scoresheet against Everton. Fans and teammates alike are now confident that the former Lyon man can be relied upon to provide the goods without the advantage of home comforts.

Sanchez, Ozil and Lacazette could be a special trio

Arsenal supporters have been relentlessly pining for Arsene Wenger to deploy a front three of Sanchez, Ozil and Lacazette. And after witnessing their performance against Everton, they will feel justified in doing so.

Ozil, who was named man of the match, was a constant threat to the Everton defence. Popping up in spaces all around the pitch and creating eight goalscoring chances, more than any other player this season.

Sanchez created Ozil's goal, after good interplay with Lacazette, the Chilean floated in a beautiful cross from the edge of the area for Ozil to nod home.

In what was just their first start together, Ozil, Lacazette and Sanchez showed fantastic chemistry and had Everton's defence backpedaling whenever they broke forward. Early signs suggest Arsenal could yet achieve something special this season if they keep their three hitmen singing from the same hymn sheet.