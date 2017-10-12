Arsène Wenger says Gunners duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could be sold in January

Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images

Arsenal boss Arséne Wenger has suggested "it's possible" that both Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil could yet be sold, when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead this weekend's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening, the Gunners' boss paved the way for both of his talismen to leave the club, who will have less than six months left on their respective deals come the start of next year.

Both deals are set to expire at the end of the season, but the duo can agree pre-contract deals with clubs outside of England from January 1.

"Yes, it's possible"

Sanchez in particular was the subject of a deadline day move to Manchester City back in August, but fell through at the last minute due to a move for replacement Thomas Lemar collapsing, with the AS Monaco winger citing personal reasons for rejecting the switch.

The Chilean has suffered indifferent form Arsenal so far this term and has struggled both domestically and internationally, with his country having now failed to qualify for next summer's World Cup Finals in Russia.

Both he and Özil have played peripheral roles this term by Wenger is at pain to point out the commitment to the club both players have shown.

The Gunners' boss states that "both players look happy and overall I hope the situation can be turned around", however adding that "we are not close enough to announce anything".

Negotiations progressing "positively"

With regard to the German, reports in the past few days have suggested that negotiations with Ozil's agent are progressing well, with the former Real Madrid man declaring his desire to remain in England.

When asked to confirm whether true, Wenger stated the situation was progressing 'positively'. "That is my understanding. The fact we didn't agree last year doesn't mean he wants to leave."

Özil could be set to return to the Arsenal starting XI this weekend, after recovering from the knee injury that saw the 28 year-old rested from international duty during the past fortnight.