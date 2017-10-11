Nacho Monreal awarded Arsenal player of the month for September

Mr Consistent (Image by GettyImages/Catherine Ivill - AMA)

In what was a rather satisfying September for Arsenal which saw the club go the whole month unbeaten in all competitions, Nacho Monreal was named as the club's player of the month as the Spaniard indicated once more just how important he is to this side.

Monreal featured in all but two of Arsenal’s games last month, with clean sheets in all of September’s league games which the defender played 90 minutes in every one.

Standout game?

Arsenal found themselves up against a stern West Bromwich Albion side midway through September, and with the Gunners leading 1-0, shortly before half-time, Monreal made a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Jay Rodriguez what looked like a certain equaliser.

This goal-line clearance did prove pivotal as Arsenal went on to win 2-0, and had the Spaniard to thank largely for the three points that night.

A brilliant defensive display at Stamford Bridge also saw Monreal shine, as Arsenal fought to earn a gutsy 0-0 draw at the home of the Champions, Chelsea.

Reverting back to the left-hand side of the back three

The Gunners found themselves in a bit of a defensive crisis at the beginning of the season, with key centre-backs Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi both unavailable through suspension and International duty.

Predominantly Monreal is vacated to the left side of a newly formed back three that Arsene Wenger has inherited, but due to these injuries, he started the season central in the formation.

Coming under criticism for performances in the first three games against Leicester City, Stoke City and Liverpool, where Arsenal shipped nine goals in all three games, Monreal was finally switched back to his more favourable position.

Since that Liverpool drumming, Monreal has been at the heart of a back three which didn’t concede once in the Premier League throughout September. And his October didn’t get off to a bad start either, as the Spaniard scored his first goal for the club in almost four years, as Arsenal saw of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates in a 2-0 win.