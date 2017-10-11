Mesut Ozil's agent confirms player wants to stay in England

Mesut Ozil's future is still up for debate | Photo: Getty Images / Zak Kaczmarek

The agent of Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has confirmed that the player wants to stay in England for at least another three years.

The news comes on the day reports suggest that the German is caught in a dilemma about his future at Arsenal, following a lack of interest from clubs elsewhere.

Speaking to Turkish outlet 'Fanatik', Ozil's agent, Dr Erkut Sogut said: "Ozil wants to play another two - three years in the Premier League."

Stalemate in negotiations

Arsenal's negotiations with Ozil over a new deal seem to have been going on for a long time now, but unlike team mate Alexis Sanchez, the prospect of him staying appears to be a bigger possibility.

This may be down to the fact that a host of big clubs around Europe are not actively pursuing the German, who alongside his huge wage demands, clearly hasn't done enough to persuade potential suitors he is worth the punt.

Despite the reported sum of money he is wanting in order to sign a new contract, his agent says things are progressing well in terms of a new deal.

"Talks with Arsenal are ongoing regarding a new deal. What I can say right now is that negotiations are going well," Sogut said.

Will he stay or go?

The playmaker has confirmed in the past that he is happy in London, but it isn't clear whether that's now changed or not. Before Arsene Wenger signed his new contract back in May, Ozil wanted to be clear that he was staying before committing to the club.

In January Ozil said: "The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsène Wenger.

"He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to do."

Despite Wenger staying for another two years Ozil is yet to agree a new deal, and can start speaking to clubs abroad in January providing he still hasn't signed new terms with the Gunners.

Reports have linked Ozil with teams such as Manchester United, Inter Milan and Besiktas, whilst former Germany international Karl-Heinz Riedle is hoping he returns to a club in the Bundesliga.

"There's a rumour that he goes to Manchester United. He shouldn't do it. We would be very happy if he comes back to a club in Germany," Riedle said.

Ozil has sat out the last few week's of action with a knee injury, but could be in contention for a return to the team when Arsenal make the short trip to Watford on Saturday evening.