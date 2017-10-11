Jack Wilshere reportedly eyeing Arsenal exit in January

Is Jack Wilshere's exit from the club moving closer? | Photo: Getty Imagse\Dan Mullan

Following claims that Jack Wilshere only has a few months to save his Arsenal career, it has now been reported that he could be eyeing a move away from the Emirates in January.

Wilshere is only contracted with the Gunners until the end of the current 2017/18 season, meaning a transfer in the new year would make sure Arsenal wouldn't have to worry about potentially losing the player on a free next summer.

Promising start to the season

Although the midfielder hasn't played in the Premier League yet this season, it surely won't be too long before he does. He's stood out specifically in Arsenal's Europa League campaign, coming off the bench against Cologne to put in a lively cameo, whilst also assisting in the Gunners win over BATE.

Arsenal have had midfield problems in the past year or so since Santi Cazorla's injury, and if Wilshere continues to perform this season he could well fill the Spaniard's void.

However it will be up to him to prove his fitness to Arsene Wenger. By doing that it could potentially earn him a new contract with the North London club and vanish the threat of him departing in January.

World cup year

For Wilshere a consideration may also be his place in the national team. He traveled to the last World Cup and also 2016's European Championship but there is no guarantee he'll be on the plane to Russia next year.

England's midfield isn't full of glittering stars and therefore a place in the side is a distinct possibility. He didn't particularly impress on loan at Bournemouth last season but regular football would have done wonders for the 25 year old. He could therefore be looking for a similar move in January in order to improve his chances of attaining regular minutes and being in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

Wilshere's possible departure from the Emirates in the not too distant future may have been a long time coming, but it would be hugely disappointing for him and the club after the way he burst onto the scene as a teenager.