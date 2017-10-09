Arsenal to battle Inter for MLS star Almirón

Almirón has scored nine times for Atlanta this season (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Serie A giants Inter Milan for the signature of Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almirón.

According to Calciomercato, the 23-year-old playmaker has attracted interest from Inter and Arsenal after an incredible debut season in MLS.

The Paraguayan international has been one of the standout players in the 2017 MLS season with newly formed club Atlanta United, scoring nine goals and nine assists in the regular season and helping Tata Martino’s side clinch a playoff spot for the MLS Cup.

A previous link

Almirón was linked with a move to Arsenal before his move to the United States. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder impressed during his time with Argentinian side Lanús, and in the 2016 summer transfer window the Gunners were heavily linked with a move for the Paraguayan.

Since moving to America, Almirón has attracted interest from a host of European clubs, with Inter reportedly the favourites to land the midfielder. However, Atlanta are asking for a reported fee of £18 million for their prized midfielder.

Such a fee would be the largest ever for an MLS player, but given how well Almirón transitioned from South American to North American football, the Paraguayan could find a move to Europe easier than first thought.

A MLS star

A Designated Player for Atlanta, Almirón has been the beating heart of one of the most entertaining MLS teams this season. Playing mainly as a number 10, the playmaker has been a revelation in America in 2017, assisting the Five Stripes to a playoff place in the Eastern Conference in their inaugural season.

Almirón was named as the best player in the league under the age of 24 in the leagues annual 24 Under 24 list, beating out the likes of USA internationals Jordan Morris and Kellyn Acosta, and New York City FC winger and England U21 player Jack Harrison.