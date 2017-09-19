Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers Preview: Gunners set to test squad strength

Arsenal are starting to pick up form after a shaky start to this campaign, how will they fare against Doncaster? (Credit: Nigel Owen / Getty Images)

The English domestic cups are infamously known for their 'David vs Goliath' stories, and this midweek fixture for Arsenal is no exception.

They come up against Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the EFL Cup. This cup is one of the trophies that has eluded Arsene Wenger, so it will be interesting to see how Arsenal treat it.

The start of an easy run

Arsenal haven't had the best of starts this campaign, but they do look to be picking up some form.

After the meeting with London counterparts Chelsea, the Gunners will have looked on at the run that follows. Arsenal don't have to play a top six team until November, when they play Manchester City.

With respect to Doncaster, Arsenal should be looking at this as a chance to test the strength of their squad by playing some unfamiliar faces.

Playing youth?

Arsene Wenger has always looked at the EFL Cup as a chance to integrate youth team players, as we seen so often last season with the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

One player in particular who the Gunners will be looking for on the team sheet is, you guessed it, Reiss Nelson.

The youngster has impressed the Arsenal faithful in pre-season and also in his short cameo against FC Köln last Thursday.

He is the young man who's the hot topic of discussion with all those affiliated with Arsenal, and rightly so. His flair and added dynamism have set the standards for his future very high.

Will he be part of the team to play Doncaster? Only time will tell, but Arsenal fans will feel it's only just that the youngster appears.

What to expect from Doncaster

As is always the case with these matches, Doncaster Rovers will look at Arsenal's weakened side and Darren Ferguson will try to counteract that by fielding his strongest possible side.

Doncaster pride themselves on having a solid midfield, which is essential to their style of play. They opt to play with a midfield trinity of James Coppinger, Jordan Houghton and Tommy Rowe, providing they are all fit.

It's a very balanced and physical midfield with Rowe being the pass master, Coppinger being the experienced veteran and Houghton, on loan from Chelsea, compliments the two with his all-round style of play.