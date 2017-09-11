Did Arsenal get it wrong in the transfer window, or are people overreacting?

Arsenal broke the bank to sign Alexandre Lacazette for a record fee | Photo Credit: GettyImages- Clive Rose

With the transfer window slammed firmly shut, focus once again is on what truly matters, results on the pitch.

Large sections of Arsenal supporters were dissatisfied with the business conducted by the north London club during the summer. Many believed Arsenal needed a minimum of three players to compete for the Premier League, however the Gunners only added two in the shape of Alexandre Lacazette and Saed Kolasinac.

Several out, two in?

Although it's early days, Arsenal's two summer additions look to have improved the starting XI. French forward Lacazette, signed for a record £52M, has two goals in two league starts so far. Whereas full back Kolasinac has impressed with his industry down the left flank, the Bosnian international also boasts two assists.

As well as improving the quality of their first team, Arsenal have also been very ruthless in the manner in which they offloaded squad players. The likes of Kieran Gibbs, Wojciech Szczesny, and Gabriel Paulista were all sold. Whilst Lucas Perez and Joel Campbell were loaned out.

Somewhat controversially, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was sold on deadline day to rivals Liverpool, in a deal that could be worth up to £40M. With Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving so late in the window, and no replacement brought in, it left a sour taste in the mouth of Arsenal fans, who wanted to see the money they received for him re-invested in the squad.

But perhaps a bit of perspective is needed when judging Arsenal's transfer activity.

Key players stay put

Despite not signing new deals, Arsenal's key attacking duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both remained at The Emirates Stadium. Speculation was rife over the pair heading into the summer. It was expected that Arsenal would cash in on their two talismen, who both have less than a year remaining on their contracts.

Sanchez in particular was in high demand, Ligue 1 side PSG were linked with a possible swoop for the Chilean, and a deadline day move to Manchester City was seemingly close to getting over the line. Despite all the uncertainty, Sanchez remains an Arsenal player, as does his teammate Ozil, and that should be reason for optimism for the Arsenal faithful.

Sanchez was Arsenal's top goalscorer last season, hitting 30 goals, also aiding his side's cause with 19 assists. But The Gunners still lacked potency, and it ultimately cost them in the race to finish in the top four.

A new forward was needed to bridge the gap, and in the form of Lacazette, Arsenal could have potentially finally solved their centre forward conundrum- as well as keeping their other two top players.

On paper, Lacazette, Ozil and Sanchez is a phenomenal front three. Time will tell if it is one that is capable of seeing Arsenal challenge for the Premier League. Add to that the defensive stability Kolasinac brings to the team, and it's not inconceivable that Arsenal indeed had a decent transfer window.

If Lacazette and Kolasinac can continue their early season form, with Ozil and Sanchez hitting their stride simultaneously, Arsenal just might be a dark horse in the Premier League.