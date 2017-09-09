Analysis: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth - Gunners comfortably see off Cherries as Welbeck bags a brace

Arsenal finally got back to winning ways in their home win against Bournemouth.

They were surprisingly untested as Danny Welbeck scored a brace either side of Alexandre Lacazette's effort, but what can we learn from the impressive win?

Back to basics

When Arsenal switched to a back-three at the back end of last season, it instantly become a revelation as they started to win the majority of their final games, as well as the FA Cup final and the Community Shield.

However, it would appear that recently the Gunners have tried too hard to be too 'fancy' with their roles and that has complicated things a lot.

We've seen Arsenal's full-backs playing at centre-back, central midfielder Aaron Ramsey essentially playing as a second striker and so on. Quite frankly, it had been disastrous for the Gunners - losing their previous two top-flight games.

It goes without saying that Arsene Wenger teams play a lot better with intricate, passing movements and a well-balanced team.

That was the case against Bournemouth, as they looked to build from the back a lot of the time. It obviously suited them more, as they shifted three goals past Asmir Begović and looked much more convincing.

First clean sheet

In the first three games of the season, Arsenal failed to keep a clean sheet and they actually conceded eight goals in that time.

It's been widely suggested that Arsenal should look to restore their faith in the back four but Arsène Wenger stuck with his plans, and they managed to go their first game of the season without conceding.

The defence was relatively untested, but when they were, the Arsenal back-line always came out on top.

In particular, Laurent Koscielny had an inspired performance and led his peers, Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi, to a relatively comfortable 90 minutes.

This should be the turning point for Arsenal's season. Should they play like this for the rest of the campaign, they could be in for a better display than many people predicted they would be just a fortnight ago.