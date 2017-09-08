Opinion: Is it time for Arsenal to revert to a back-four again?

The storm clouds are surrounding the Emirates once again...(Image by Getty Images/Michael Regan)

It has been a fairly eventful start to the new season over at the Emirates, as Arsenal head in to this weekend's game against Bournemouth following back-to-back away defeats.

Arsène Wenger’s side slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City on the second weekend of the new campaign, before collapsing in a 4-0 hammering away at Liverpool a fortnight ago - the Gunners now having leaked eight goals already.

Following yet more criticism from the media and pundits, Arsenal go into their game against Bournemouth this Saturday under huge pressure, and we are only three games into the new season.

Three at the back no more?

It comes to no surprise that Wenger has named a different back three for each of the opening three games so far. Arsenal went in to their first game against Leicester with two full-backs and the youthful Rob Holding at the heart of their defence.

Whilst Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny did return later down the line, Wenger is still yet to find a consistent back three whom he trusts.

The defeat at Anfield last time out was a real eye-opener for all involved at the club. Arsenal were torn from limb-to-limb by a rampant Liverpool side who made that back three look rather comical at times.

It is rather evident that something has got to change defensively for the rest of the season ahead, but does it mean having to ditch this new system?

Players out of position

It seems that Wenger is tinkering with his side far too much – Sead Kolašinac and Nacho Monreal two examples of players being misused so far in this formation. Kolašinac was bought predominantly for this new system, but as a left wing-back, not a central defender.

His strength and power tick all the attributes for Kolašinac to slip right in to that position, though with the departure of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool, this could now mean that we see the Bosnian nail down that spot.

It is also rather evident that Wenger has lost faith in German defender Mustafi, as the £35 million summer signing from last summer was reported as keen to leave the club in the last few days of the transfer window. Time will tell whether Mustafi will still be in the thick of Wenger's plans as the season develops.

Would reverting back to back four be the answer?

It might be the case this weekend that we see the Gunners go back to four at the back against Bournemouth, but would the same problems occur? Yes.

It is what's in front of that defence is the issue for Arsenal. The midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey is a real concern and needs to be solved rather quickly.

Half the time Ramsey spends the majority of the game playing in an advanced forward position, which was evident for all to see at Anfield the other weekend, which leaves gaps behind him.

That defence, whether it is a back three or a back four, needs far more protection from what is in front of them. We saw towards the end of last season that the system worked wonders as Arsenal ended their season fantastically, but it just seems as if the midfield area has lost all discipline since.

Saturday’s game against Bournemouth will be a very good indication as to what Arsenal we will see for the majority of the rest of the season. It could be that Wenger brings back French midfielder Francis Coquelin and partners him alongside Xhaka for more discipline and organisation in the centre.

Whether we see a more spirited Arsenal this weekend is another matter, but we need to see some changes whilst the season is still young - or else the Gunners risk paying the consequences.