Saturday Football Live: Live updates of Premier League and around the world

15:45. A few goals in the Championship too. Leeds 3-0 up against Burton whilst QPR lead Ipswich.

GOAL! They're flying in, in the Premier League! Brighton score a Premier League goal, leading West Brom.

GOAL! Spurs 2-0 up away at Everton, Christian Eriksen on the score-sheet with a rebound goal.

GOAL! Alvaro Morata pays back a little more of that transfer fee, putting Chelsea ahead against Leicester City with an impressive header.

15:30. A little shock on the cards in League One. Shrewsbury have had a very good start to the season, but even the most optimistic of fans wouldn't have seen them lead Wigan. Stefan Payne with the goal.

GOALS! A screamer from Harry Kane, who scores in September, puts Spurs ahead against Everton with his 100th goal for the club, whilst Lacazette doubles Arsenal's lead.

15:21. More goals in the Championship, Sheffield United ahead at Sunderland whilst Leeds United take the lead against Burton in a game they're expected to win.

15:19. Crawley aren't having much luck at Colchester, 2-0 down as Ryan Jackson adds a second. Fleetwood fans will be disappointed themselves, falling behind to Oldham.

15:16. Wolves have made a quick start, leading at home to Milwall, whilst Middlesbrough have opened the scoring at Bolton through new signing Britt Assombalonga.

15:06. GOAL! The first Premier League goal of the 3PM's goes to Arsenal, Danny Welbeck making it Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth.

15:05. An early one in the Championship, Nelson Oliveira putting Norwich one-up against Birmingham.

15:00. Underway around the grounds!

14:45. It'll take something from the 3PM games to match the surprise in Manchester, with Pep Guardiola's side cutting the 10 man Liverpool apart. However, there's plenty of action in store. Tottenham hand a debut to new signing Davinson Sanchez at Goodison Park, lining up alongside Alderweireld and Vertonghen.

14:40. Well, we've seen quite the result in the early kick-off. Manchester City thump Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad, Liverpool completely capitulating at the back after having Sadio Mane sent off with the score at 1-0.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Brentford have both made underwhelming starts to the season, with just one win between them from five games. They meet at Villa Park, both needing three points.

Cardiff City have won their opening five Championship games but could struggle to make it six on the bounce at Craven Cottage, with Fulham their opponents today.

Brighton & Hove Albion are still seeking their first win but face stern opposition in the form of West Bromwich Albion, who remain unbeaten so far. The other game in the Premier League this afternoon see's Southampton play host to Watford.

After a shaky season opener at home to Burnley, Chelsea have bounced back with consecutive wins and they visit the team that they took the title from, Leicester City in a 3PM kick-off. Danny Drinkwater could make his Blues debut against the Foxes, the side he moved from on Deadline Day.

Whilst Spurs are wanting a win, their North London rivals Arsenal are desperate for one. The Gunners squeezed past Leicester City in their first game before losing to Stoke City and being hammered at Anfield by Liverpool. They return to the Emirates today, hosting a Bournemouth side that are yet to pick up a point. Surely, three points for the hosts?

One clash to keep your eye on today will certainly be Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Everton, with both teams looking to build on a fairly underwhelming start to the league season, having both been defeated by Chelsea on their way to four points from a possible nine. Mauricio Pochettino may consider leaving one or two key bodies out, ahead of the Lilywhites' Champions League curtain raiser against Borussia Dortmund in mid-week.

It's been two weeks since we saw most forms of club football, with the not so eagerly anticipated international break drawing to a close a few days ago. We've seen success stories and horror stories as countries looked to solidify their World Cup places, but the bread and butter returns today with most people happy about it.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to this latest instalment of Saturday football live, as we take you around the grounds with score updates from the Premier League and more on Saturday 9 September. I'm Oliver Emmerson, and I'll be your guide this afternoon after Liverpool's visit to Manchester City, and until Manchester United meet Stoke City this evening.