Burton Albion vs Ipswich Town Preview: Struggling Ipswich look to regain early season form at Burton

Mick McCarthy is nearing five years in charge at Portman Road (image via gettyimages/Harry Engels)

Ipswich Town will look to put the thought of their derby day defeat to Norwich City behind them as they travel to Burton Albion to take on the lowly Brewers.

Town lost out to their rivals 1-0, with James Maddison scoring the only goal of the game for the Canaries.

The result leaves Mick McCarthy's men 11th in the SkyBet Championship table, having lost three on the bounce and in desperate need of finding a spark from somewhere.

The season started well for the Tractorboys, with their opening seven league fixtures returning 15 points, but the Blues have found the going a little bit tougher since then.

In fact, the Blues have now lost seven of their last nine in all competitions, a record that McCarthy will look to change ahead of his five year anniversary at the club next week.

As for Burton, Nigel Clough's men last picked up three points on 16 September, a 2-1 win over Fulham. That means a run of six games in League and cup without victory for the Brewers.

Last time out they went down 2-0 to Nottingham Forest, with Barrie Mckay and Eric Lichaj scoring for Forest.

Their poor run of form leaves them 22nd in the Championship table with 10 points, ahead of Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers with nine and six points respectively.

What the managers said

Town boss Mick McCarthy spoke to the local press with a warning of Burton's capabilities: "It'll be a tough game, they've had a difficult run. It's not an easy place to go and play and we'll have to be totally committed to playing as well as we did on Sunday."

Nigel Clough told the club website: "They are very competitive - big and strong with players on the day who can hurt you and who are very experienced championship players."

Team News

For Ipswich, Tom Adeyemi is set to miss out after reporting a recurrence of a hamstring injury. Better news is that New Zealand centre-back Tommy Smith is fully fit and available for selection.

As for Burton, defender John Brayford has been ruled out having picked up a hamstring injury at Forest. Joe Mason, Will Miller and Ben Turner are also doubts.