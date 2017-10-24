Sheffield Wednesday vs Barnsley Preview: Can the Owls secure a vital three points in this Yorkshire derby? (picture: Getty Images / Matthew Lewis)

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to secure a vital three points in the Championship as they take on Barnsley at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls returned back from the international break in poor fashion by losing 2-1 away at Bolton Wanderers who had failed to win a game prior to that. They then followed this up with another defeat as Derby County beat them 2-0 at Pride Park last weekend.

As for Barnsley, they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City last weekend despite dominating for large periods of the game and creating numerous opportunities. They will travel to Hillsborough on Saturday hoping to take advantage of Wednesday's poor form.

How they've fared so far

It has without doubt been a very poor start to the season for Wednesday. Carlos Carvalhal has come under significant pressure from the club's supporters in recent weeks due to their poor start to the campaign. However, the club's hierarchy looks set to stand by him for the time being. Despite this, Carvalhal will know that The Championship is becoming a very results driven business and he needs a result as soon as possible to ease the pressure both he and the team find themselves under.

The fact that he has achieved back-to-back play-off finishes in his two years in charge at the club so far shows that he is capable of being a success and perhaps deserves more time to turn it around. However, the concern for most people connected with the club is that they appear to have taken a backwards step this season in regards to performances and this is having a huge impact on results. In recent weeks, they have become far too easy for teams to get the better of.

One thing that has certainly not helped Carvalhal's case is the success of near neighbours Sheffield United under the management of Chris Wilder. The Blades continue to impress every week despite only just having made the step up from League One and this has made Wednesday supporters even more frustrated. Not many would have expected United to finish above Wednesday in the league this season but the way it is going at the moment, it now seems very likely.

One positive for Wednesday is that their home form has not been particularly bad this season. They have won three out of their last four home games, with the one defeat coming in the 4-2 loss to Sheffield United a couple of weeks ago. It has been their away form which has caused them to have such a slow start to the season.

As for Barnsley, they have also suffered from a poor start to the season albeit with far lower expectations than Wednesday. The Tykes have only won three of their opening 12 league matches which sees them just two points clear of the relegation zone. However, they have lost many key players in recent years such as Sam Winnall and Conor Hourihane who departed for Wednesday and Aston Villa respectively last season.

With this taken into account, there is no doubt that Paul Heckingbottom has done a very impressive job at Oakwell. They have competed well in majority of their games away from home this season and if they can do the same at Hillsborough on Saturday, they could take advantage of the anxiety in the home crowd. It will not take long for the home supporters to become frustrated if they can make a good start and this is something they will certainly be looking to do.

It is set to be a feisty encounter on Saturday afternoon. (picture: Getty Images / Ross Kinnald)

Last time they met

The Owls last played Barnsley in The Championship in a 1-1 draw at Oakwell in April. They had taken the lead early in the second-half courtesy of Winnall who found the back of the net against his former club. However, Angus MacDonald equalised for the home side in the third minute of stoppage time to secure a share of the spoils.

However, Wednesday did get the better of Barnsley when the sides last met at Hillsborough as they come out 2-0 winners last December. An own-goal from MacDonald in the first-half gave The Owls the lead before Sam Hutchinson secured the points in the second-half. Adam Hammill was also dismissed eight minutes from time for the away side.

Team news

There is mixed injury news for Carvalhal and Wednesday ahead of this Yorkshire derby at the weekend. Carvalhal revealed in his pre-match press conference that Fernando Forestieri is still weeks away from a return to action but is recovering well. In addition to this, Sam Hutchinson and George Boyd are both likely to miss out as they recover from less major injuries. Apart from these three players, Carvalhal has a full squad to choose from.

As for Barnsley, Heckingbottom has revealed that defender Adam Jackson has done his posterior cruciate ligament meaning he will be on the sidelines for a significant amount of time. This adds to an already lengthy injury list but Heckingbottom is still confident that his side can go to Hillsborough and get a result on Saturday afternoon.