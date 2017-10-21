Ipswich Town vs Norwich City Preview: Bragging rights at stake as Blues host Canaries in huge East Anglian derby

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (image via gettyimages/Conor Molloy)

Sunday lunchtime will see Daniel Farke's Norwich City take on Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town as the two sides meet for the first East Anglian derby of the 2017/18 Sky Bet Championship season.

With just a point separating the two teams it is being called one of the closest derbies for some time.

Norwich will be looking to stay above their rivals and extend their unbeaten run to nine games, as the Tractor Boys will be wanting to return to winning ways after two losses back to back.

Ipswich looking to rediscover form that put them in pole position

Last season saw Ipswich Town finish in 16th place but they seem to have found a different side to themselves this season, losing just two of their first seven league games which saw them at the top of the table for a while during their blistering start.

They have since taken a dip in form losing three out of four league games, 2 of which coming in their last two games.

They will be hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 loss away at Sheffield United last Saturday afternoon while at the same time looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss in their last home game against Bristol City, who themselves have had a fantastic campaign so far putting them in fourth place.

Blues hunting for rare win over the Canaries

Ipswich Town have struggled against their city rivals in the East Anglian derby over the past few years. Their last win over Norwich came in a 3-2 win at Portman Road back in April 2009.

Since their last win over the Yellows in 2009 they have lost five of the past eight meetings, most memorably losing 3-1 in the Championship play-off semi-final from which Norwich went on to beat Middlesbrough in the final to secure promotion to the Premier League.

They have had a bit of luck in the past two meetings however, both ending in 1-1 draws.

Town manager Mick McCarthy looking forward to the derby

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says he knows just how big the derby is and what it will all mean to the fans, “We are playing for the same three points as we do in every Championship game but of course, for everyone connected with the two clubs, there is a lot more at stake,” he states in Sunday’s match day programme."



“It’s a massive game. Derbies always are," he added.



“We know what it will mean to the supporters if we win. The bragging rights and all that. That is the challenge for us."



“I’m sure there will be a good crowd and these are the games that you relish."

Can the Canaries continue their unbeaten run?

It was a new look Norwich at the start of this season with Sporting Director Stuart Webber bringing in former Borussia Dortmund II manager Daniel Farke on a two-year-deal.

The 40-year-old German led his former side to a second-place finish in the Regionalliga West last season, which followed with people regarding him as one of the most highly-rated young coaches in Germany.

With the appointment came a host of new backroom staff and coaches, as well as seven new signings, which led to eleven players moving on from Carrow Road.

It took a while for the new faces to gel together it seems with the Canaries winning just one of their first five league games in August.

Since then the Yellows have remained unbeaten in all competitions as they now look to push their unbeaten run to nine games.

They'll be hoping to improve on a frustrating 1-1 draw in their last game at home to Hull City last Saturday

Farke looking forward to first taste of the East Anglian derby

City manager Daniel Farke faced the media ahead of his first experience of an East Anglian derby, "We know it will be a test for us and it will be a close game and they will be highly motivated and really aggressive to have this home win," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"But we showed, especially in the last week, that it's so hard to beat us."

"We are going there in really good shape and in a really good mood and we are looking forward to this game."

Team news

After two games out with a hamstring injury Ipswich midfielder Tom Adeyemi could feature against his former club Norwich City.

Town midfielder Emyr Huws has returned to the training ground after bring out of action with an Achilles problem, however defender Tommy Smith is still a doubt.

Norwich City could welcome back winger Josh Murphy as he has now resumed training following a broken toe.