Huddersfield 0-4 Tottenham: Spurs player ratings as Kane stands out again

How did the Spurs players get on individually? (photo: Getty Images / Michael Regan)

Harry Kane took the headlines again for Tottenham Hotspur as he scored twice in their 4-0 win Premier League win at Huddersfield Town.

The win moved Spurs up to third in the league and it's fair to say their players are all moving to the same beat at the moment, but how did they each get on as individuals?

'Keeper and defence

Hugo Lloris: 7

In a game which was pretty much dominated from start to finish by Spurs, their captain Hugo Lloris had little to do in goal. In fact there was only one real save Lloris had to make, but it was an impressive one and came at a crucial time within the opening five minutes of the game. Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith found some space on the edge of the box and he drove one towards the bottom left corner, but Lloris got down low to his right and pushed the ball away from goal.

Kieran Trippier: 7

Another solid individual performance from Trippier, which will go largely unnoticed in a game like this with the former Burnley man still looking to prove he can fill Kyle Walker's expensive boots. The highlight of the game for the right wing back was a rather simple assist, as from his headed clearance the ball found it's way through to Harry Kane to score the first goal.

Toby Alderweireld: 8

A real no nonsense and dominant performance from Belgian international Alderweireld like so many before in his Premier League career. There were no specific highlights for the former Southampton defender, but the way himself and his fellow central defenders in a back three kept Huddersfield's attack extremely quiet was a major point in itself.

Davinson Sanchez: 7

The summer signing from Ajax was probably the worst of Spurs' three centre backs today, but this didin't mean he had a bad game. Sanchez looked a bit nervous early on, as he made some sloppy passes forcing his teammates to make uneccesary adjustments. Sanchez was also very fourtunate not to have a penalty given against him with the score at 1-0 when he seemed to barge over Elias Kachunga from behind.

The Colombian international did step up in the second half though and played his part in a domiant defensive display as a team from Tottenham.

Jan Vertoghen: 7

Not a great deal to add on Vertoghen's performance in comparison to his fellow central defenders. The Belgian international kept it safe in possesion and made his clearances when he needed to, a criticism you could make of him in this game was he seemed to push up the field a lot and get caught out of position which nearly led to a Huddersfield goal when Laurent Depoirte hit the bar late in the first half.

Ben Davies: 9

The Welsh international left back pushed Kane very far for the man of the match award with a great display of how to play the wing back role. Davies scored the second Spurs goal and put the fourth on a plate for Moussa Sissoko with a great assist by playing the ball in early from the left hand side.

His own goal was just a case of taking a chance, as a deflection from a Terriers defender broke into his path on the left hand side and he placed the ball back across the goalkeeper into the bottom right corner. Davies also defended really well though with him keeping the likes of Thomas Ince on the Huddersfield wing very quiet.

Midfield and attack

Harry Winks: 7

Winks was rewarded with a league start by Mauricio Pochettino in this one after some positive substitiute appearnaces and he certainly didn't do anything wrong in the middle of the park. His job was to do the dirty work in this game and he did it well by coming out on top in most of his physical interactions as well as being tidy in posession.

Eric Dier: 7

A similar performance to Winks from England international Dier whose game was built on breaking up any meaningful attacks that Huddersfield tried to build and if you look at the few chances the home side had then you'd say he'd done a great job.

Delle Alli: 6

The often influential Alli was the worst player on the pitch as far as Spurs were concerned today with him making poor decisions in the final third and getting involved in indivdual battles that he didn't need to. To be fair he did nearly score a great goal before half-time, as skillfuly went past a defender and hit the left post from the angle of the six yard box.

Christian Eriksen: 7

Eriksen was similarly frustrated in the final third like Alli with some poor decision making in front of goal. In Eriksen's defence he may well have got on the scoresheet if he'd been found in key positions during certain situations.

Harry Kane: 9

What can you say about Harry Kane and his goal scoring abilities that hasn't already been said, especially this week as two more goals in this game made it seven in his last three games and 13 for the month of September. His first goal was somewhat of a gift with the two Huddersfield central defenders not getting back from a corner leaving Kane in a one on one situation where he stroked it past Jonas Lossl at his near post.

Kane's second before half-time was a more glamorous strike with him turning one defender on the edge of the box before holding off another and bending the ball just inside the left post with his left foot. What kept Kane from a perfect 10 was his rather selfish play a times in the final third where he could have got an assist instead of forcing a shot.

Moussa Sissoko: 7

Sissoko was dropped for Winks today despite playing pretty well as of late, the former Newcastle United midfielder showed a good attitutde coming off the bench however, for his 150th Premier League game. Sissoko got himself two chances on goal in his 15 minutes on the pitch, he wasted his first with a tame shot, but just about took his second with the aid of a deflection after Davies found him with a great ball.