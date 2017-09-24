Sheffield Wednesday 2-4 Sheffield United: Former Owl Clarke gives Blades Steel City derby spoils

A brace from former Sheffield Wednesday striker Leon Clarke gave Sheffield United the bragging rights in the first Steel City derby for more than five and a half years.

A flurry of goals settles the derby

This 128th derby was effectively two games within one, as the Blades took a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes only to be pegged back 20 minutes into the second half, but another two United strikes in the closing stages gave them the bragging rights.

Chris Wilder's un-fancied side, due to many injuries, got off to a dream start at Hillsborough with them taking the lead inside three minutes. United were awarded a free kick just outside the box and the ball was layed off for John Fleck to have a smash with his left foot and that's exactly what he did, finding the bottom left corner leaving Kieran Westwood motionless in the Wednesday goal.

By the time the quarter of an hour mark hit, the Blades found themselves 2-0 up courtesy of a former Owls striker Leon Clarke. A hopeful ball back up the pitch from Enda Stevens found the Wednesday defence napping and Clarke sneaked in behind before slotting left footed past Westwood.

Carlos Carvalhal's side didn't wake up until the very end of the first half to be honest, but with one of their first real chances they gave themselves some hope going into the second half as Gary Hooper pulled a goal back. United only headed a long ball away as far as Kieran Lee who headed it on for Ross Wallace on the right side of the box and he flicked it inside for Hooper who fired past Jamal Blackman at his near post.

Wednesday came out a better team in the second half and they got themselves level in the 65th minute through half-time substitiute Eduardo Lucas Joao. It was a nice move with Barry Bannan finding Adam Reach on the left wing who quickly squared it for Joao who finished well by firing it into the roof of the net left footed.

However, within 37 seconds of the restart United were back in front through their own replacement, winger Mark Duffy. Duffy who'd only been on the field four minutes got the ball on the right side of the box and he turned Joost Van Aken inside out before blasting it past Westwood at his near post in front of the Blades fans.

Then with about 15 minutes left Clarke scored his second to settle the derby once and for all. A long ball got helped on and Clarke just barged his way between two Wednesday defenders before dinking the ball beyond Westwood and seeing it nestle in the bottom left corner.

A young star shines bright

Clarke may take all the headlines with two goals against his former club, but it was young winger David Brooks who was the biggest problem for the Wednesday defence all day. Brooks technically was only credited one assist on the day, but he was given Man of the Match thanks to an exciting performance full of skill and impressive technique.

The derby win for United puts them fourth in the league, just two points behind the top three who are tied for the lead in the division, and perhaps as importantly for them they are now six places and five points ahead of Wednesday.