Sheffield Wednesday V Sheffield United Preview: The Steel City derby returns

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal. (Photo: Ashley Crowden - CameraSport/Getty)

Sheffield Wednesday host bitter rivals Sheffield United on Sunday in the first Steel City derby clash for more than five and a half years.

Both teams back on an equal footing

Throughout both club's histories, the two Sheffield teams have stuck close to each other in the English league pyramid and played on a regular basis.

Sunday's match at Hillsborough however, will be the first meeting between the sides since early 2012 in League One. Wednesday edged out United for promotion that season and the Blades only managed to get out of the third tier earlier this year.

Both teams have made a decent start to this season as well, with United sitting sixth in the table on 15 points and the Owls just three places behind them on 13 points after eight games.

Chris Wilder's team will be especially pleased with their start bearing in mind it's the first time they've been in the second tier for six seasons.

Wednesday in contrast will be slightly disappointed their not slightly further up the table considering they've been in the playoffs for the last two years, however their only four points off the top of the table coming into the weekend and have only lost once this season.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

The Owls could have two long term injury absentees back in the form of Sam Hutchinson and Almen Abdi who've both been out since early August with knee injuries.

United meanwhile have all their injury concerns in the same area of the field. Strikers Billy Sharp, Leon Clarke, James Hanson, Clayton Donaldson and Caolan Lavery all missing the 1-0 home defeat to Norwich City last time out.

Hanson and Lavery will definitely miss the derby as well and if the other three don't make it, Ched Evans will be the Blades only recognized striker despite him being due for knee surgery.

Stats

Wednesday have only lost one of their last seven league games against United at Hillsborough.

United have only won one of their last eight meetings with Wednesday with that win coming exactly eight years ago.

United are looking to win three consecutive Championship away games for the first time since December 2007.